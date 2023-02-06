VTS receives internationally travelled compressor unit

An additional compressor unit has been successfully delivered to the APA Group-owned, and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO)-operated, Victorian Transmission System (VTS).

The compressor unit is to be installed at Winchelsea Compressor Station, marking an exciting development in the $60 million expansion of the system.

Weighing 35 tonnes and spanning 11 metres, the Solar Taurus 60 compressor arrived via one of the world’s largest planes, an Antonov 124, accompanied by additional equipment weighing a further 17 tonnes. It was then transported by truck to the Winchelsea Compressor Station where it has already been installed onto its foundation.

In a social media post commemorating the development, APA Group thanked its team and the partners involved in the successful management of such a huge logistical exercise. The delivery of the unit saw the compressor fly with the Antonov from the United States via Anchorage (Alaska), Japan and PNG before arriving at Avalon Airport in Geelong.

APA Group is working collaboratively with the AEMO and the Victorian Government to expedite augmentation of the Southwest Pipeline to provide much needed additional capacity, recognising the critical importance of natural gas to Victoria’s energy system.

It’s anticipated that the additional compressor will be in operation by this coming Winter.

For more information on the VTS, visit APA Group or AEMO.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.