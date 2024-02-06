Vinidex – powering ahead on sustainability

Moving to 100 per cent renewable energy is a landmark in Vinidex’ sustainability journey. Image: supplied by Vinidex

Vinidex, one of Australia’s leading pipe manufacturers, will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity as of 2025.

Vinidex is committed to being a leader in sustainability. Putting action behind intent, Vinidex announced they would be taking a big step forward to realising their ambitious sustainability targets.

“We are proud to announce that from 1 January 2025, all Vinidex sites in Australia will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity,” shared Vinidex on LinkedIn.

This development follows an agreement that was reached between Vinidex and clean energy partners, including Cleanco and Iberdrola, to provide Vinidex sites in Australia with clean energy generated 100 per cent from renewable sources.

“Moving to 100 per cent renewable energy is a landmark in our sustainability journey, and a big step towards our ambitions,” Vinidex chief executive officer David Bird said.

“This is significant to us internally, but we believe that it is also significant to our customers and community stakeholders, who are increasingly looking to us to take the lead in reducing the carbon intensity of products.”

Vinidex, a part of the global Aliaxis group, a global leader in plastic piping solutions, is committed to being a leader in sustainability by its mission to bring solutions to the world’s water challenges and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

This is a significant step towards reaching the company’s ambitious target of reducing its scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 75 per cent per tonne of production by 2025.

“We are proud to be play our part in working towards a sustainability needs of today and beyond,” the company said.

To learn more about Vinidex’s commitment to sustainability, click here.