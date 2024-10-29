Victorian households to benefit from water infrastructure upgrade

Households across Laanecoorie, Dunolly, Tarnagulla and Bealiba will now benefit from a more efficient and reliable water supply. Image: Stock.Adobe / Brian Jackson

More than 800 homes in rural northern Victoria are set to receive better drinking water following a major upgrade to the region’s water infrastructure.

Minister for Water Harriet Shing recently visited the newly upgraded Laanecoorie Water Treatment Plant – a $5 million project delivered by Coliban Water as part of Victoria’s historic Big Water Build.

Households across Laanecoorie, Dunolly, Tarnagulla and Bealiba will now benefit from a more efficient and reliable water supply, thanks to the construction of two new water storage tanks with a capacity of over two megalitres, alongside two new water pumps.

The tanks receive and store water from the South West Loddon Pipeline, which is operated by Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water.

The completed project marks the final connection between the Coliban Water system and the pipeline.

“Upgrading essential infrastructure like the Laanecoorie Water Treatment Plant ensures we can deliver higher quality, reliable water supplies for our regional communities now and into the future,” Shing said.

The Laanecoorie Water Supply Upgrade is part of Coliban Water’s $500 million investment over five years in the Big Water Build – delivering one of the largest capital investment programs in the water authority’s history.

“Fronting up to the key challenges of climate change, population growth and ageing assets shaped our pricing submission in 2023, the Laanecoorie Water Treatment Plant is just one of our Big Water Build projects,” Coliban Water managing director Damian Wells said.