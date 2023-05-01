Vertex G4Plant key for pipeline projects

One of the leading building software providers, Vertex, is behind G4Plant, a versatile design software for all plant suppliers working with large plant models.

The software is based on powerful functions that allows users to build an intelligent plant model in an illustrative and streamlined fashion.

In 2013, Finnish environmental engineering company Watrec implemented Vertex G4Plant and Vertex Flow software solutions to assist in the design and build of biogas plants.

A biogas plant uses waste as its raw material, which is then digested, resulting in both biogas and fertilisers.

Approximately two-thirds of biogas is methane and one-third is carbon dioxide, and can be used as fuel for heat production or burned in a gas engine to produce heat and electricity.

Watrec Oy solutions director Juha-Pekka Sura said G4Plant’s user friendly system allowed for a streamlined design of biogas plants.

“The deciding factor was G4Plant’s easy to use piping design. We also use Vertex Flow to support G4Plant, as well as in all our project management,” Sura said.

“We have many overlapping projects and previously we found it difficult to manage all the documentation and drawings.”

Most of Watrec’s projects are large, with physical documents for one project amounting to 20 folders of paper. Sura praised G4Plant’s data compatibility, useful piping tools and extensive libraries.

“G4Plant is customised to our needs which makes design work easy,” he said.

“We have been very pleased with the quick response time from Vertex. Support is usually instant.

“We are also thinking of implementing Vertex Building Design software in our business.”

For more information about the project and G4Plant, visit the Vertex website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.