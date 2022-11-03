Vermeer’s all new D100x140 S3 HDD packs a punch

Vermeer Australia’s newest addition to its horizontal directional drill line up – the D100x140 S3 – is both versatile and powerful, and designed as the perfect addition for utility contractors working in trenchless or pipeline projects.

Nigel Dobier, Pipeline Sales Manager for Vermeer Australia says the serviceability, durability, versatility, and strength of the drill is what makes it stand out from the crowd, while also meeting emissions standards.

“The D100x140 S3 comes with a Tier 4 engine, focusing on fuel efficiency, while also providing 100,000 pounds of thrust/pullback, 14,000 foot-pounds of rotational torque and 215 rpm, so it’s powerful and fuel efficient at the same time,” Dobier says.

“When it comes to versatility, the drill comes with a 4.5 metre rod option which is useful for jobsites that need a machine with a smaller footprint. For contractors looking for max on-board rod footage, they can choose the six-metre rod.”

Dobier says both rods have one-piece construction, and stackable rod boxes with a single pin design and auto lock which enable loading an additional rod from an upper rod box. An on-board knuckle boom crane is available as an option too and provides the ability to add rod boxes.

“Manoeuvrability and entry level access is also a key feature of the D100x140 S3, with a unique four-bar linkage rack and additional pads allowing operators to set up entry angles of 11° to 24° — increasing your range possible with the tracks fully on ground,” he says.

The technology of the rig also helps operators drill more efficiently, with the DigiTrak® Aurora™ full-colour touchscreen display delivering an easy to navigate experience which helps make a driller’s day more productive.

“The display has real-time location information, allowing the operator to better monitor drill performance. The drill’s InSite asset management system, available as an option, also provides real-time machine data that can be delivered to your tablet or mobile device,” Dobier says.

“And when it comes to servicing, a pivoting swing-out door allows for easy access to the drill’s hydraulic components, plus a flip-up panel to access the engine bay makes service time simple.

“When you purchase the D100x140 S3, you’ll be backed by the full service and support of the Vermeer Australia team. Our parts, service and sales reps are ready to support our pipeline customers with any guidance or advice they need when looking to expand or upgrade their fleet.”

For more information visit www.vermeeraustralia.com.au or call 1300 VERMEER.

This article is featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.