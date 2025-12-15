Vermeer T755III: Built for pipeline infrastructure, ready for more

The T755III Track Trencher is engineered for speed, accuracy and reliability. Image: Vermeer

Australia’s trenching market demands equipment that delivers speed, accuracy and reliability. The Vermeer T755III Track Trencher is engineered specifically for this purpose, making it a preferred choice for mid to large-scale trenching projects.

From gas pipeline infrastructure to utilities installation for housing developments, the T755III consistently delivers high-performance trenching across a wide range of applications.

Powered by the Caterpillar C9 ACERT Tier 3 engine, the T755III produces 205 kilowatts at 2200 rpm. Its large fuel tank supports extended operation, reducing the need for frequent refuelling and allowing crews to maintain productivity throughout the day. This translates into cost savings by minimising idle time and keeping the machine working for longer between stops.

Designed for precision, the T755III offers boom depths up to 3m and cutting widths between 356–914mm. These specifications allow operators to match trench dimensions precisely to pipe size and ground conditions. The machine has been successfully deployed across Australia, proving its capabilities in diverse terrain and climates.

Compared to standard excavators, trenchers like the T755III offer significant advantages in both speed and accuracy. While excavators rely on repetitive digging and repositioning, the T755III operates in a continuous motion. This allows it to dig trenches up to 3–4 times faster, with cleaner trench profiles and consistent depth. The result, a reduction in cost in production compared with conventional excavation, coupled with less back fill and better pipe bedding, which are critical for long-term infrastructure integrity.

SmartTEC electronic control software enhances operational efficiency by providing real-time prompts and performance monitoring. Operators benefit from intuitive feedback that supports proactive maintenance and consistent output. For sloped terrain, the optional Auto Tilt Track system maintains trench verticality on inclines up to 10 degrees, ensuring accuracy even in uneven ground.

The elevating ROPM cab offers excellent visibility of the trench and discharge conveyor, while pressurised and filtered air, climate control and LEXAN glass provide a comfortable and secure environment for operators working long hours in harsh conditions.

While its primary role is in pipeline infrastructure, the T755III’s versatility extends across the broader trenching market. It is well-suited for civil works, agricultural applications, fibre installation, irrigation channels, drainage systems, power and communications networks, and rural utility lines. This broad scope makes it a valuable asset for contractors operating across multiple sectors and project types.

Vermeer Australia supports the T755III with a vast dealer network, expert technical assistance, and access to genuine parts and service. Whether you’re working on a major pipeline installation or preparing farmland for irrigation, Vermeer Australia ensures that your equipment is backed by responsive support and industry expertise. The T755III is more than a trencher, it is a reliable, multi-purpose solution built for Australia’s toughest jobs.

For more information, visit the website.