Vermeer manager supports Leukaemia Foundation with World’s Greatest Shave

One of Vermeer Australia’s Area Manager’s, Tristan Jackson did the World’s Greatest Shave and raised $7,637 for the Leukaemia Foundation.
The money raised was in support of the Leukaemia Foundation, which offers expert support, funds leading-edge research and campaigns to make change for Australians facing blood cancer.
“To say I am overwhelmed by the support from everyone, is an understatement. I am truly in awe of the generosity that people have shown, and how together we can make a difference,” said Jackson.
“Thank you to everyone, who donated, helped and supported me in raising such a significant amount for the Leukaemia Foundation by doing the World’s Greatest Shave.”
Jackson proceeded then to thank Vermeer, RDO Equipment and L&M Trenchless – among others – for their support.
The organisation’s first World’s Greatest Shave dates back to the late nineties, when the challenge was then named Shave for a Cure.
This year, World’s Greatest Shave is hitting its 25th milestone, making it one of Australia’s longest running and most iconic fundraising events.
Over the last quarter-century, more than 2 million Aussies have taken part – with an estimated 39,000 kilograms of hair removed.
Be like Jackson, “be brave and shave”, as the Leukaemia Foundation’s motto says.
Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.