Vermeer manager supports Leukaemia Foundation with World’s Greatest Shave

One of Vermeer Australia’s Area Manager’s, Tristan Jackson did the World’s Greatest Shave and raised $7,637 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The money raised was in support of the Leukaemia Foundation, which offers expert support, funds leading-edge research and campaigns to make change for Australians facing blood cancer.

“To say I am overwhelmed by the support from everyone, is an understatement. I am truly in awe of the generosity that people have shown, and how together we can make a difference,” said Jackson.

“Thank you to everyone, who donated, helped and supported me in raising such a significant amount for the Leukaemia Foundation by doing the World’s Greatest Shave.”

Jackson proceeded then to thank Vermeer, RDO Equipment and L&M Trenchless – among others – for their support.

The organisation’s first World’s Greatest Shave dates back to the late nineties, when the challenge was then named Shave for a Cure.

This year, World’s Greatest Shave is hitting its 25th milestone, making it one of Australia’s longest run­ning and most iconic fundraising events.

Over the last quarter-century, more than 2 million Aussies have taken part – with an estimated 39,000 kilo­grams of hair removed.

Be like Jackson, “be brave and shave”, as the Leukaemia Foundation’s motto says.

