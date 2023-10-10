Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT supporting APGA’s upcoming Perth Convention & Exhibition

Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT is proudly supporting the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Annual Convention and Exhibition as a Host Sponsor, when the event takes place next week in Perth, Western Australia (WA).

Established in 1993, Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT supplies contractors based in WA and the Northern Territory with industry leading pipeline construction equipment.

This includes a range pipeline machinery such as trenchers, horizontal direction drill (HDD) machines and tooling, mud systems and vacuum excavators for pipeline construction and installation, underground utilities, and fibre optic networks.

The company is renowned for its high-quality service and after-sales support, which eases stress for operators on the job, along with its maintenance and warranty options.

Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT will sponsor the first event of the 2023 APGA Convention & Exhibition, supporting the Vermeer Golf Classic, which kicks off on Saturday 14 October at 7.30am at the Maylands Public Golf Course.

A light breakfast will be served before an 18-hole, 4-person ambrose competition commences.

Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT will also be represented in the event’s exhibition, which opens on Monday 16 October.

A range of Vermeer pipeline solutions will be on display at stands 44, 45 and 46 in the exhibition, backed up by a team of experts, including from the company’s headquarters in the US.

For more information, visit the Vermeer Equipment of WA & NT website.

