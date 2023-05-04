Vermeer Australia’s D40x55DR HDD ticks boxes for pipeline projects

Rollex Civil has successfully utilised Vermeer Australia’s D40x55DR horizontal direction drill (HDD) to complete a project involving pipe installation works.

The company installed over 140 mm drainage pipe across 12 different locations, with the pipes varying from 190 m to 230 m in length.

The Vermeer D40x55DR HDD features dual rod technology that uses an inner rod to provide torque to the drill bit, while the outer rod offers steering capability and rotation torque for reaming.

The advanced technology provides powerful downhole cutting action and the flexibility to select the appropriate tooling to best match the ground conditions.

Vermeer Australia is part of RDO Equipment Australia, a subsidiary of North Dakota-based RDO Equipment Co.

Globally, RDO Equipment is one of the world’s largest John Deere and Vermeer dealer groups with presence in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine.

In Australia, RDO Equipment employs over 900 staff across 29 locations and provides an extensive range of premium equipment to service many industries, including the pipeline sector.

