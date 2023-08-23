Vermeer Australia celebrates milestone

To celebrate its Pinnacle 2022 dealer status, Vermeer Australia welcomed Vermeer Corporation president and chief executive officer Jason Andringa to its Brisbane dealership.

The Pinnacle 2022 dealer status was earned for Vermeer Australia’s performance in sales and marketing, excellent aftermarket support and training for employees.

The company was proud to celebrate this significant milestone with Andringa.

“We’re extremely proud to have earnt Pinnacle status once again and be leading the way for the Vermeer brand alongside our North American counterparts,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

“2023 also marks the 75-year anniversary of Vermeer Corporation – celebrating a legacy of equipment development and manufacturing that has been making a real impact on the way important work gets done around the world since 1948.

“Here’s to the next 75 years of passion, dedication and innovation.”

Vermeer Australia is part of RDO Equipment Australia, a subsidiary of North Dakota-based RDO Equipment Co.

Globally, RDO Equipment is the world’s largest John Deere and Vermeer dealer with presence in Africa, Australia, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine.

In Australia, RDO Equipment employs over 950 staff across 29 locations and provides an extensive range of premium equipment to service many industries, including the pipeline sector.

