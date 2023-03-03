Vermeer appoints new Area Manager for Construction

Vermeer Australia's Andrew Falvo.

Andrew Falvo is stepping into a new role with Vermeer Australia as Area Manager for Construction in northern New South Wales.

Falvo is fascinated with the constantly evolving technologies in the industry and is looking forward to moving into the capital equipment space.

With experience working with contractors in the pipeline industry, Falvo wants to continue developing strong partnerships with Vermeer Australia’s customers and furthering the company’s strong reputation for providing reliable equipment and after-sales support in the form of spare parts, technical information and its service network.

“What matters for me is simply ensuring that operators have the right tools to get the job done, and offering support to see it happen,” Falvo says.

In his new role, Andrew will be managing trenching equipment, directional drills, vacuum excavators and more to support the utilities and pipeline industries.

This column is featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.