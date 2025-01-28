Vermeer acquires major stake in Vac Truck Industries

Vermeer Corporation has announced it has taken an ownership interest in Vac Truck Industries (VTI), based in Arundel, Queensland, Australia.

Vermeer Corporation and VTI will partner together with current in-country manufacturing, branding, sales and support of innovative vacuum trucks, jetter systems, suction trucks and customised solutions.

VTI was founded in 2017 and is currently under the leadership of Matt Clough, Ned Popovic and James Hennessey.

VTI serves the markets of civil construction, oil and gas, electrical, infrastructure, mining and drilling.

Since inception, the organisation has grown to approximately 45 employees focused on sales, design, fabrication and assembly, along with aftermarket support for the broader vacuum excavation industry.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with a team focused on the unique solutions needed in the Australian and New Zealand markets with products that meet the most trusted and recognised accreditation in the region,” Vermeer Corporation president of industrial solutions Doug Hundt said.

“Vac Truck Industries is known for their market-leading products, high levels of quality, excellent customer support and outstanding team, and we are excited to partner with them.”

VTI founder and chief executive Matt Clough shared the main reason the company loved most about the partnership was they share key core values.

“We are excited to continue working in the business to serve and support our valued customers while also being able to focus on long-term planning and growth,” he said.

Together, Vermeer and VTI will build on each other’s expertise to drive innovation in the hydro-excavation markets into the future.

