Verbrec concludes contract to design hydrogen refuelling pilot project in NSW

Verbrec has been engaged by a leading integrated energy company to complete detailed design for a hydrogen refuelling station in New South Wales.

Verbrec has defined and has provided all engineering deliverables required to install, integrate and safely operate the hydrogen refuelling station to applicable standards.

The design and construction of the station is part of a 12-month trial to power a bus using hydrogen.

The scope of the project includes the technical assessment of vendor packages, a process safety hazard and operability (HAZOP) study, hazard identification (HAZID) facilitation, the location assessment and the general arrangement details to accommodate the refuelling station in the bus depot.

In addition, Verbrec is managing the integration of electrical and instrumentation, controls and telecommunications; civil and structural design; process and operations support; hazardous area classification and drawings; and is providing regulatory approval support.

Transport is one of the key opportunities to reduce emissions. With innovation at our core, Verbrec is proud to play a key role in the energy transformation and be part of key climate solutions to drive down transport emissions.

CEO Linton Burns said the refuelling station is one of the many ways Verbrec is contributing to a carbon-neutral future by supporting revolutionary pilot programs.

