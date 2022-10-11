Verbrec supporting construction of Australia’s first LNG import terminal

Leading engineering services company Verbrec is supporting a major energy distributor’s construction of Australia’s first LNG import and regasification terminal located at Port Kembla New South Wales.

The terminal will consist of a permanently moored floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), onshore facilities, a gas export pipeline tying into the East Coast grid, nitrogen injection facilities and additional tie in facilities.

Verbrec has been contracted to provide the detailed design of the onshore receiving facilities, including utilities and control systems, balance of plant, non-process infrastructure, fire safety and civil roads and drainage.

In addition, the company will also provide procurement support and the overall integration of 3D modelling.

“Verbrec is proud to be playing a role in such an important project, which is safeguarding energy security at a challenging time for the national energy market,” said Verbrec COO Matt Cooper.

“We are looking forward to assisting the client to establish a new energy source for the NSW market.”

With innovation at its core, Verbrec is actively playing a role in the decarbonisation of the energy network and, since 2015, has been involved in projects which have led the way in this space.

This includes the world’s first shipment of hydrogen, a waste-to-energy development and other revolutionary pilot programs.

Verbrec’s scope of work is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with the construction activities expected to commence in early 2023.

For more information visit the Verbrec website.