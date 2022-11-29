Verbrec secures contract for NZ pipeline replacement project

One of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies has awarded Verbrec the contract for the Wharf Line Replacement at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand.

The project will be completed by Verbrec’s Engineering Services division in New Zealand, which provides innovative engineering and project delivery solutions to clients through its technical specialties, including digital industry, power, process plant, pipelines and asset management.

The contract is an important step for Verbrec in the company’s strategy to diversify its New Zealand client base.

The scope of work for the project includes multi-discipline engineering design, pipe stress analysis, pipe support and foundation design, SMS validation workshops and third party consultations.

Verbrec New Zealand General Manager Glenn Howlett credited the company’s successful completion of a project in Timaru, on the country’s South Island, as one of the reasons it was selected by the oil and gas company.

“It has been a strategy to regionally diversify our client base, and it is a good reward for the effort and experience gained from the Timaru Oil Services Limited terminal project we undertook from 2018 to 2021,” he said.

Verbrec is a leading mid-tier engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training company operating across the entire asset life-cycle.

The company has more than 700 professionals dedicated to innovative thinking and exceptional client service, operating across Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands.

For more information visit the Verbec website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.