Verbrec New Zealand announces general manager

Verbrec New Zealand has welcomed Peter May as general manager where he will be responsible for the leadership and growth of the business.

May is an experienced leader with over 30 years of global strategic operational and leadership experience within the oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors.

He brings extensive management and leadership experience gained in places such as South and North Africa, Germany, UK, China, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

May also has a technical background knowledge of front-end engineering and design/EPCm/EPC and consulting engineering services businesses.

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training services provider.

The company engineers and delivers transformative solutions for the entirety of the asset life cycle.

By combining its industry knowledge with a deep understanding of its client’s priorities, Verbrec supports them in achieving their unique goals.

This article featured in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.