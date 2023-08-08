Verbrec delivers on PFS for Northstar’s energy hub, an energy transition solution

Australian engineering services company Verbrec has demonstrated its capabilities through a pre-feasibility study for an Energy Evolution Hub (EEH) near Charleville, Queensland.

The company was engaged by NorthStar Energy to assess the feasibility of creating the EEH, which will produce green and blue hydrogen as well as ammonia and fertilizer for domestic and global markets.

The study focused on a three-phase development strategy, which included Phase 1 – Green Hydrogen Pilot, Phase 2 – Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Full-Scale Production, and Phase 3 – Blue Hydrogen, Ammonia and Urea Production.

The Verbrec team evaluated the feasibility of the project on several fronts including the availability and reliability of resources and infrastructure.

This included assessing both PEM and Alkaline hydrogen electrolyser technology powered by solar PV trackers and a battery storage system for green hydrogen and ammonia production.

For blue hydrogen and ammonia, the SyncoTM Autothermal Reformer process was assessed with natural gas as feedstock and carbon capture via urea production.

The Verbrec team successfully confirmed the technical feasibility of producing both green and blue hydrogen and ammonia. As a result, the feasibility study allowed NorthStar Energy to evaluate project investment decisions confidently and commence scoping of a Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) Study for a Pilot Scale Green Hydrogen Plant.

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure and training services provider operating across the entire asset lifecycle.

With capabilities that range from concept design to end-of-life management, Verbrec is uniquely positioned to support clients in their energy transition goals.

The company brings together more than three decades of experience in engineering and operational services to the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors.

Verbrec experienced team operate across multiple regions, including Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands, executing projects for organisations of all sizes.

Earlier in 2023, Verbrec was awarded the pre-feasibility study for the Mid-West Shared Infrastructure project (MWSIP) in Western Australia.

In June 2023, the Verbrec New Zealand team was awarded the Broadlands Biogas Upgrade design for First Renewables Limited (FRL), as part of the Firstgas Group.

The company has also recently showcased its capabilities through two water infrastructure projects.

Most recently, Verbrec was awarded the Shoalhaven Starches Bomaderry Gas Pipeline (SSBGP) operation and maintenance contract.

