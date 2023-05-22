Verbrec contracted for pre-feasibility study of Mid-West Shared Infrastructure Project

Australian engineering services company Verbrec is set to carry out the pre-feasibility study for the Mid-West Shared Infrastructure project (MWSIP) in Western Australia.

Awarded by the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), the study will develop a costing model associated with the development of infrastructure for the export of iron ore, from the Yilgarn region of the Mid West of WA.

Funded by Mindax Ltd and in part AGIG, the study will specifically cost the capex and opex of a base case shipment of 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of magnetite iron ore.

It will also include factored estimates for 60 and 90 MTPA in order to verify a robust business case to further develop the infrastructure bringing high quality magnetite from the Yilgarn, to market.

The pre-feasibility study will also include the work areas of energy and power, concentrate transportation, return and top up water, end of line facilities, port, and marine.

Verbrec Chief Executive Officer, Mark Read said the study will play a crucial role in AGIG’s consideration of potential new projects, including new gas, slurry and water pipelines.

“We at Verbrec are excited to be part of this project and play our part in supporting this excellent initiative that will inform new investment decisions with the potential to benefit iron ore mine development opportunities in the Mid West region of Western Australia,” Read said.

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training company operating across the entire asset life cycle.

The company has more than 700 professionals dedicated to innovative solutions and client service, operating across Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands.

Earlier this year, the company secured a contract to complete an energy improvement study of Beach Energy’s Kupe Oil System in Taranaki, New Zealand.

Most recently, Mark Read joined the company as its incoming chief executive officer.

