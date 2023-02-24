Verbrec contracted for Mahalo North Gas Supply Expansion FEED

Australian engineering services company Verbrec has won a front-end engineering study from Denison Gas for its proposed infrastructure expansion to accommodate gas from Comet Ridge’s planned Mahalo North gas development.

Denison said the front end engineering and design (FEED) work, jointly funded with Comet Ridge, is to prepare a design, project schedule and budget to upgrade its production infrastructure to accommodate 10 terajoules (TJ) per day of gas from Mahalo North, located in Queensland.

The purpose of the FEED is to determine a project schedule and budget through the development of the process, mechanical, civil/structural, and electrical & instrumentation design of the proposed brownfield modification to the Denison Facilities.

The gas from Comet Ridge’s Facility will be supplied by pipeline to Denison.

Once results of the FEED study are finalised, Denison and Comet Ridge intend to execute commercial arrangements which Denison will compress, dehydrate, and transport Mahalo North gas production for delivery into the east coast market.

Verbrec’s Managing Director Linton Burns said that “the company is privileged to be involved with this important project which will deliver much needed gas to the supply constrained east coast gas market”

“A project of this nature is part of our three-pronged energy strategy, providing today’s energy needs as we transition towards net-zero,” he said.

Verbrec has more than 700 professionals dedicated to innovative thinking and exceptional client service, operating across Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands.

Driving continued growth by leveraging emerging technologies and the adaptability to remain at the forefront of an ever-changing industry the Verbrec brand represents evolution.

As the industry goes digital and moves closer to its net zero targets, Verbrec has built an ecosystem offering solutions around four core pillars:

• Verbrec Engineering Services

• Verbrec Asset Management

• Verbrec Infrastructure Services

• Verbrec Industry Training.

Verbrec services are engineered to enable clients to not only be prepared for the time ahead but also meet their near-term goals. Burns said under its new pillars, Verbrec remains adaptable and hyper-focused on its clients’ evolving needs while engineering a digitised, net-zero carbon future.

For more information visit Verbrec.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.