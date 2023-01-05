Verbrec completing efficiency study of Beach’s NZ operations

Image courtesy of Verbrec.

Beach Energy has contracted Verbrec to complete an energy improvement study of its Kupe Oil System in Taranaki, New Zealand.

Beach is the operator of the Kupe Natural Gas Processing Plant which produces gas from the Kupe Field, situated approximately 30 km offshore New Zealand’s North Island.

Kupe is critical to the country’s energy infrastructure, providing 15 percent of the country’s gas and 50 percent of its LPG during peak periods.

The ‘Kupe Oil System Energy Efficiency Improvement Study’ will be completed by Verbrec’s Engineering Services division, which provides innovative engineering and project delivery solutions to clients through its technical specialties including digital industry, power, process plant, pipelines and asset management.

For the study, the company will conduct analysis of process engineering and conclude options for efficiency; complete mechanical and piping engineering to high level equipment specifications; and engineer instrumentation and electrical for the preliminary identification of control elements.

Verbrec New Zealand General Manager Glenn Howlett said the study will play an important role in Beach meeting its emission reduction goals.

“Undertaking this work for Beach Energy is very satisfying. It’s a major step forward, in helping Beach attain their goal of a 25 percent reduction of operational emissions by 2025,” he said.

Verbrec is a leading mid-tier engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training company operating across the entire asset life cycle.

The company is committed to playing its part in the decarbonisation of the energy mix, facilitated by renewables and alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and biogases, and has played a significant role in several important and innovative projects which leverage technology and innovation to facilitate emissions reduction.

Last year, Verbrec was involved in the world’s first shipment of liquified hydrogen from Australia to Japan as part of the Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain pilot project.

In the same year, the company was contracted by one of Australia’s largest energy operators and asset owners to support the detailed design and engineering of a hydrogen refuelling station in New South Wales.

And in 2019, Verbrec was engaged by an energy services provider to connect a waste-to-energy plant with 2 x 11.5MW of embedded generation in Victoria.

Verbrec has more than 700 professionals dedicated to innovative thinking and exceptional client service, operating across Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands.

As the industry goes digital and moves closer to its net zero targets, Verbrec has built an ecosystem offering solutions around four core pillars. Verbrec services are engineered to enable clients to not only be prepared for the time ahead but also meet their near-term needs:

Verbrec Chief Operating Officer Brad Love said Verbrec is uniquely positioned to support its clients in its net zero journey with capabilities that range from concept design to end-of-life management.

“This year we continue delivering on our purpose of transforming assets and people for a sustainable and smarter future. It is fantastic that we are able to support Beach Energy in their own journey of reducing emissions and transitioning towards net zero,” he said.

