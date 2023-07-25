Verbrec awarded Bomaderry pipeline operation and maintenance contract

Australian engineering services company Verbrec has been awarded the Shoalhaven Starches Bomaderry Gas Pipeline (SSBGP) operation and maintenance contract.

The Verbrec infrastructure team will operate and maintain the 6km SSBGP, located in Bomaderry New South Wales (NSW), from the Eastern Gas Pipeline (EGP) tie in, through to the new cogeneration point, powering the Bomaderry food production plant.

Verbrec infrastructure services general manager Jarrod Woolnough said the contract marks the first NSW pipeline operation and maintenance contract for the company.

“Our unique capabilities and position in the market allowed us to transition from Owner Engineer support, through to Operational Readiness services, resulting in the award of the Operation and Maintenance contract,” Woolnough said.

“A great milestone for the infrastructure services team and Verbrec.”

The contract will provide Shoalhaven Starches of Manildra Group operational assurance and ensure pipeline integrity through continual performance monitoring.

“Verbrec’s unique capabilities across the asset lifecycle, understanding of client needs and quality work aligned with Verbrec’s values (safety, team members, integrity, delivery and innovation) led our team to achieve this massive milestone – the first NSW pipeline Operation and Maintenance contract,” Verbrec chief operating officer Brad Love said.

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training services provider, operating across the entire asset life cycle.

With capabilities that range from concept design to end-of-life management, Verbrec is uniquely positioned to support clients in their energy transition goals.

The company brings together more than three decades of experience in engineering and operational services to the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors.

Verbrec experienced team operates across multiple regions, including Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands, executing projects for organisations of all sizes.

In May 2023, Verbrec was awarded the pre-feasibility study for the Mid-West Shared Infrastructure project (MWSIP) in Western Australia.

Recently, the company showcased its capabilities through two water infrastructure projects.

