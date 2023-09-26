Verbrec awarded battery storage concept design contracts

Australian engineering services company Verbrec has been awarded two long duration battery energy storage (LDBES) concept studies.

Verbrec was engaged in the trial of two different battery storage technologies, which are being trialled in Australia for the first time.

Each battery will be a 5-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) with the trials taking place in Queensland.

The trials will assess the applicability and integration of the battery technologies, which will be used to develop knowledge in long duration energy storage, to underpin the transition to renewables.

Verbrec Study and Advisory Manager Craig Sheather said the project could allow Verbrec to lead the charge in investigating these new and emerging technologies.

“We could become the leaders and subject matter experts in those specific engineering requirements involved in installing LDBES technologies within the Australian Energy Market,” Sheather said.

“These skills will propel our team to the forefront of the engineering skills required to play a key role in the decarbonisation of our electricity market.”

Verbrec Chief Executive Officer Mark Read agreed and said the project will be significant for the company.

“We at Verbrec are excited to be part of this project which will contribute to operating a reliable low-carbon power system and is a ‘once-in-a-century’ transformation in the way electricity is generated, stored and consumed,” Read said.

Verbrec is a leading engineering, asset management, infrastructure and training services provider operating across the entire asset lifecycle.

With capabilities that range from concept design to end-of-life management, Verbrec is uniquely positioned to support clients in its energy transition goals.

The company brings together more than three decades of experience in engineering and operational services to the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors.

Verbrec’s experienced team operates across multiple regions, including Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the Pacific Islands, executing projects for organisations of all sizes.

Earlier in 2023, Verbrec was awarded the pre-feasibility study for the Mid-West Shared Infrastructure project (MWSIP) in Western Australia.

In June 2023, the Verbrec New Zealand team was awarded the Broadlands Biogas Upgrade design for First Renewables Limited (FRL), as part of the Firstgas Group.

The company has also recently showcased its capabilities through two water infrastructure projects and a pre-feasibility study for an Energy Evolution Hub in Queensland.

Most recently, Verbrec was awarded the Shoalhaven Starches Bomaderry Gas Pipeline (SSBGP) operation and maintenance contract.

