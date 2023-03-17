Verbrec appoints new CEO

Australian engineering services company Verbec has appointed Mark Read as the company’s new CEO.

Verbrec is a leading mid-tier engineering, asset management, infrastructure, and training company operating across the entire asset life cycle.

Read has more than 30 years’ experience working for publicly-listed and privately-held engineering service companies across the globe and has a proven track record of leadership, management and change management of technical services and project delivery organisations.

He will take over from Linton Burns, who last year announced his retirement from the roles of CEO and Managing Director.

“I am honoured to have been selected to take over the helm of a company with the capability and heritage of Verbrec at such an opportune time,” said Read.

“Linton has done a tremendous job in the last three years to bring the company to this point.

“Verbrec is now ideally positioned to expand its current client offerings as well as developing new markets, particularly within the renewable energy and digital technology fields.

“I look forward to delivering on the next stage in the evolution of Verbrec – building upon our purpose, increasing the brand’s value and enhancing the environment in which talented people can grow and flourish as well as strengthening our client relationships and delivering value to shareholders.”

