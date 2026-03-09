Vault ID Tags and Fabrication Workflow now available from McElroy

Image: McElroy

McElroy is excited to announce the public release of Vault™ ID Tags and the Fabrication Workflow.

Vault ID Tags are pre-coded, specially-made labels containing QR codes that can be associated with a specific joint. This allows someone to view the joint report just by scanning the QR code on the label attached to the pipe itself.

These labels are UV stable, water resistant, tear resistant, and fade resistant, with a polyethylene- and polypropylene-rated adhesive. The process of assigning a Vault ID Tag is simple: after performing the fusion as normal with the DataLogger® tablet, the operator will scan the label to associate it with the Vault joint record.

The Fabrication Workflow operates alongside the Vault ID Tags by digitally linking individual fusion joint reports together to create a comprehensive record for an entire pre-fabbed assembly.

The Fabrication Workflow is an extension of the standard DataLogger® workflow to include additional data that relates different joints together. The features of the fabrication workflow were designed for the needs of prefabricated pipe manufacturers, but can be used effectively for a number of situations where multiple joints need to be related to each other.

