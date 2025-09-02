Vale Mark Twycross

Image: stp23/stock.adobe.com

The APGA has shared the sad news of the passing of another industry legend in 2025. Life Member Mark Twycross passed away last Sunday.

Mark was part of the pipeline industry for 50 years, starting in 1975 on the Maui Pipeline in New Zealand with McConnell Dowell. He worked on pipeline and infrastructure projects and businesses throughout Australia, PNG, South East Asia, South Africa, the Caspian, the Middle East and the UK since, playing key roles in many of the major water and gas pipeline projects across Australia throughout his career.

Mark was an APGA (and APIA) Board member for 17 years from 2000 to 2017 and President from 2004 to 2005. Mark was a member of the APGA Safety Committee from 2002 to 2011 and the combined Health Safety & Environment Committee from 2011 to 2017 and Chairman of the Committees from 2004 to 2017. He was also active in the Contractors Committee since its inception some 20 years ago.

Mark left an indelible mark on both the Board and the HSE committee due to his active support and love for the pipeline industry and the Association, and the numerous number of initiatives delivered under his stewardship. As Chairman of the HSE Committee, Mark was fundamental in establishing a spirit of cooperation and sharing that has driven collaboration and innovation to lift the industry to standard we all enjoy today. It is an enduring legacy to Mark’s life and commitment for the pipeline industry.

In 2018, Mark’s sustained promotion of, and passion for, APGA and the industry at all levels made him a worthy recipient of APGA Life Membership. He never stopped being an active member, attending events, providing commentary from the back of the room and pushing everyone to get more pipelines built.

Mark’s remarkable career allowed him to engage with so many of the people in the industry over the decades. His impact on people across this industry is difficult to describe, he mentored, encouraged and motivated many of us in achieving the best for our industry and ourselves. Last week at APGA’s Melbourne dinner there were numerous tributes and stories shared. We know Mark’s passing will affect a lot of people and our thoughts are with you, Mark’s friends, and his family at this time.

Mark’s funeral will be held in the coming weeks. Please contact the APGA Secretariat at apga@apga.org.au if you would like to be informed of its details when they are known.