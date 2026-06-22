Vale Andrew John “Andy” Lukas

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The Australian Pipelines and Gas Association acknowledges with great sadness the passing of Andrew John “Andy” Lukas, who died on 19 June 2026 surrounded by his family.

Andy was one of the great figures of the Australian pipeline industry. Across a career defined by energy, enterprise and engineering excellence, he played a significant role in the design and construction of some of Australia’s most important pipeline infrastructure. His work extended across pipeline construction, horizontal directional drilling, coal seam gas development, energy infrastructure and major project delivery.

Andy was widely recognised as an innovator. His legacy includes the introduction of horizontal directional drilling into Australia, the advancement of surface-to-in-seam coal degasification, and the creation and development of major businesses. Through that work, he helped shape not only projects and companies, but the capability and confidence of the industry itself.

Andy also gave generously to the institutions that support the pipeline sector. He served as President of the APGA Board from 1998 to 1999, during the Association’s time as the Australian Pipeline Industry Association (APIA), and was awarded Honorary Life Membership in 2007. He also served as President of IPLOCA and the Society of Petroleum Engineers International in NSW.

Those honours reflect a professional contribution of the highest order, but they only tell part of the story. Andy’s personal legacy will be carried by the people he supported, encouraged and influenced throughout his life. He was known as a gentleman, a generous mentor, a thoughtful listener and a proud Australian. For many young engineers and emerging industry professionals, Andy provided not only technical insight, but an example of how to think, how to lead and how to act with integrity.

APGA extends its sincere condolences to Andy’s wife Donna, his sons Andy, David and John-Paul, his grandchildren, and all those who knew and loved him.

Andy’s contribution to the Australian pipeline industry was substantial and enduring. He will be remembered with deep respect and great affection.