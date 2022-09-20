Vacuworx – maximising value in vacuum lifting operations

Vacuworx are world-leaders when it comes to providing vacuum lifting systems for pipeline infrastructure projects. Four core principles underlie the core business and innovation activities for the company when it comes to maximising the value from vacuum lifting systems for its customers.

Lifting failures or mishandling lifting operations can be hazardous, potentially resulting in detrimental events, including non-fatal injuries or loss of life.

For Vacuworx, every pipe lift presents an opportunity to safeguard workers, protect one’s corporate image and encourage the public’s trust. Vacuum lifting in recent decades has become a mainstay in the oil and gas pipeline trades in Australia as the technology—with no necessity for hooks, slings or cables—requires less human contact with the pipe and lifting tackle.

The absence of metal-on-metal contact also helps increase competitiveness by mitigating the potential for damage to the delicate materials and bonded coatings commonly applied to steel gas pipes.

Pipelines continue to stand out as one of the safest and most economical methods of transporting products such as crude oil and natural gas. Contractors and logistics companies specialising in the handling and transporting vast quantities of pipe are apt to consider agile solutions that help minimise labour requirements, fulfil contractual agreements, or exceed expectations for performance and ensure safety in the field.

Here are three ways Vacuworx maximises the value of vacuum lifting in pipe handling operations to improve customer outcomes.

High safety standards

Reducing single-event lift injuries is of significant concern in oil and gas-focused businesses. Australia WHS laws help define specific requirements for lifting devices (AS 4991-2004) that can be fitted directly or indirectly to the hook or any other coupling device on a crane, hoist or winch, as defined in AS 2549, without affecting its integrity.

Single lift vacuum units are widely available in Australia and used globally within the pipeline industry to load and unload trucks that carry pipes from ports to the field. QUBE, teaming with Vacuworx, built on the vacuum lifting concept and developed a multi-lift vacuum unit that could be used on a larger scale to eliminate and minimise risks associated with pipe handling on board vessels during discharge and in storage yards.

Operated remotely via wireless transmitter and matched receiver, the system eliminates any requirement for tag line operators on the ground or in the hold of vessels, a significant boost to the safety aspect as more humans can be kept at safe distances away from lifting operations.

Faster lift cycles are enabled, with less downtime compared to conventional methods—simultaneously keeping pipe ends clear from hooks and reducing the chance of damage.

QUBE’s use of the new technology, putting safety first while increasing the loading and unloading pipe rate, resulted in the company’s reception of a 2019 APGA Safety Award.

Open innovation practices

Vacuworx systems are made up of four principal components: a vacuum pump, a vacuum reservoir and valve, vacuum pads, and visual and audible vacuum alerts. In the single-lift category, RC Series machines are designed to lift pipe with outer diameters of 102 mm and up, and they boast lifting capacities ranging upward of 25 tonnes.

Technical aspects of choosing a vacuum lifter appear straightforward—those are important questions and should always be part of the pipe handling equation. Yet true innovation goes deeper than a spec sheet, further than the launch of a new piece of equipment, and more extensive than unveiling a new product line.

Service dealings built on improving customer productivity goes a long way in securing brand loyalty and fostering longer-term business connections. With every encounter, doors are thrown wide open to share information and perpetuate the furtherance of innovative ideas, best practices in safety, and overall potential to produce safer, more productive worksites with a viable edge.

“Our in-house engineers, both in the United States and Australia, are continually working on bringing new pads, attachments, parts and lifters to market,” Lou Guevara, General Manager for Vacuworx Australia and Southeast Asia, says of the practice.

“We’re continually on the hunt for any changes that can be made to maximise safety while minimising downtime on the job.

“Recent upgrades to the RC Series, adopted as a result of end user knowledge feedback have been well received by our customer base around the world.

“Engaging in open communication with our customers, ensure we can ensure our lifters are continually evolving to meet on-the-job requirements.”

In addition to recent RC upgrades, a result of end-user feedback, Vacuworx has also begun deploying its new high-performance, patented HLOK Tough Seal with a unique design that ‘locks’ into the channel and allows for easier verification of proper installation.

The technology is innovative in that it is additionally formulated to withstand rugged job site conditions and extreme temperatures, reducing the tendency for the seal to try and separate from the pad assembly.

The ability of users to cause excessive wear and tear has been diminished considerably, Guevara says, with a more uniform fit contributing to less downtime due to seal maintenance or pad changes.

“We have started using our new black seal,” Guevara says.

“It is a much tougher seal in how it operates; we can now achieve 6000 to 8000 lifts, whereas the old grey seal required a seal change about every 2000 to 4000 lifts depending on the operator.”

Training

More finely tuned machines, combined with better-trained operators, can help pipe handlers achieve the high marks they are looking for when it comes to performance and durability in modern lifting equipment. Vacuworx’s commitment in this area has been demonstrated with the investment in an online training centre which provides operators with access to a self-guided, five-module program—each with course certifications and all focused specifically on RC Series lifters.

Topics are broken down into specific instructions using a mix of formats, including videos, photos and text, with users guided step-by-step on how to install Vacuworx lifters and pads, how to operate the equipment safely, and how to troubleshoot any problems that may arise. The mobile-friendly platform can be used in the field to answer questions or troubleshoot problems. In addition, there is a checklist module that can be referenced to address any inspection concerns and eliminate equipment being shut down on the job.

“The ability to safely use and routinely service construction equipment, including vacuum lifting attachments, is; perhaps more important now than at any previous time given the recent shape of world economies—reflected in the significant and rising costs associated with doing business,” Guevara says.

Customer outcomes

Buyers in search of pipe handling tools and lifting are more regularly adding service before and after the sale, as well as access to the right parts, training and robust technical support to their equipment purchasing considerations, with overall higher expectations related to usefulness, convenience and desirability.

The commitment to continuous innovation exhibited by Vacuworx has always been rooted in safety, realised both through listening and responding to the needs of current and future customers. It is a mindset that never tends to rest only on designing and engineering new machines but on helping facilitate exchanges that produce the most desirable business outcomes for highly productive companies.

“We’re delivering safe and innovative solutions by providing easy access to (pipe handling) applications some of the customers may have been hard pressed to imagine just ten years ago,” says Guevara.

“Our product is further supported by a global network of customers and distributors, engineers and service technicians in additional to both local, in country, and global manufacturing abilities.

“We’ve found our clients definitely appreciate access to local service and high levels of flexibility. Our clients’ best business results and outcomes is the number one priority.”

To find out more, visit www.vacuworx.com.