Upgrades begin on Bulimba-Hamilton pipeline

Urban Utilities has started upgrade works on the Bulimba-Hamilton pipeline, which lies 60m under the Brisbane River in Queensland (QLD).

Consisting of two wastewater pipes, the $54 million project involves replacing one of the pipes inside the tunnel, which has been there for almost 70 years.

“The new pipe sections will be lowered into the tunnel from the Hamilton side of the river, while the old pipe will be removed from the Bulimba side,” Urban Utilities chief executive officer Paul Arnold said.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation renewal for one of our city’s most important pieces of essential infrastructure.”

The Bulimba-Hamilton pipeline transports wastewater from many homes and businesses on Brisbane’s southside, to the Eagle Farm pump station where it is pumped to Luggage Point for treatment.

While the first pipe is being rehabilitated, the second pipe will continue to transport daily wastewater flows.

“It’s projects like these that show how much goes on behind the scenes to remove and treat all the wastewater from 1.6 million customers across our region,” Arnold said.

The upgrades are expected to complete by mid 2024, with Fulton Hogan delivering the project.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.