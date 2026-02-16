Update your details for the 2027 APGA Member Directory

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

Review your listing details and company blurb for next year’s APGA Member Directory.

Please see the below link to the APGA Member Directory online to check your company details (Company name, website and phone number) and your category. Search your company name in the search bar. Once found, click on the name of your business to see the full listing details including your categories.

https://www.pipeliner.com.au/apga-member-directory/

Company descriptions must be no more than 30 words to ensure they are able to fit in next year’s physical edition. These may be edited by the Pipeliner team for the same purpose.

Please contact both Janine.clements@primecreative.com.au and tim.bond@primecreative.com.au to action any changes/updates to your listing.

The Australian Pipeliner is the official magazine of the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) and the leading media brand for the sector. The APGA Member Directory is an indispensable handbook which has all the contact details of APGA members operating in Australia’s oil, gas, and water sectors, plus essential information about committee members, award recipients and tributes to life members and former board members.