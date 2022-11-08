Update your APGA Member Directory now

APGA Corporate Member contacts should have received an email directing them to update their information for the 2023 Member Directory.

The APGA Directory is a critical industry tool, containing up-to-date information on members along with an index of the products and services they provide, and their contact details, making it an essential resource for all pipeliners.

How to access your listing:

To access your listing, you need to click the following link to reset your password and enter your email address.

You will then receive an email containing a password reset link, directing you to then enter a new password.

Once this has been completed, click here to edit/check your company details and products and services, then hit ‘complete listing’ to save any changes.

NOTE: It is important that all Corporate Member check their information is correct.

The deadline for updating listings is 21 November 2022.

Stand out from the competition:

All APGA Corporate Members receive a listing in the publication; however, marketing opportunities are available to increase your exposure across print and online.

In addition to being published in print, a digital version of the Directory is also accessible via The Australian Pipeliner website.

For more information about advertising in the directory, or any other queries, contact The Australian Pipeliner’s Business Development Manager Nick Lovering on 0414 217 190 or at nick.lovering@primecreative.com.au