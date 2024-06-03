The facility in Tullamarine is fully equipped with all the tools equipment and parts to execute any service job. Image: Pro Pipe Services

When it comes to providing hot tapping and line isolation services in the Australian pipeline industry, Pro Pipe Services provides customers with unparalleled service excellence.

Pro Pipe Services’ Director Joe Buttigieg is confident all of his customers have a 100 per cent success rate thanks to the work the company provides.

Since its inception in 2018 into the pipeline industry, Pro Pipe Services has prided itself on the quality of its service excellence it upholds.

“Our strength is the firsthand knowledge our team has in the pipeline industry,” Buttigieg said.

“While we have a small workforce, all our staff have had numerous years working in the industry.”

Buttigieg said that the company’s strength lies in being an Australian-owned company, and having locally based technicians.

“This means we understand the requirements of our customers,” he said.

“Our customers can be rest assured knowing that all our field staff and technicians are trained to the highest Australian standards and competencies.”

He also noted that having a local base means the company can react to its customers’ needs as quickly as possible, without the need to rely on technicians from abroad.

A testament to this is the substantial growth Pro Pipe Services has encountered since its inception.

“Originally, our operational service was in Victoria only, however, we are now constantly executing hot tapping, line Isolation and pipeline services right across Australia – from the east coast to the west coast, on shore and offshore,” Buttigieg said.

“While natural gas pipelines are the predominant product we work on, we have also executed work on hydrocarbons, water and other pipeline products.”

Recently, Pro Pipe Services completed two 34-inch (DN850) high pressure hot tap and line isolations for the installation of two new line valves for a major project.

The project was executed in a remote part of Australia, so logistically it was tough.

Moving equipment of that size to a remote location provided its challenges due to flooding and road closures. However, the job was completed on time, safely and flawlessly.

The company backed that job up the following week by undertaking a 20-inch (DN500) isolation for a major pipeline project in Victoria.

Pro Pipe Services conducts hot tapping and line isolation services almost on a daily basis. Whether it’s a high-pressure gas pipeline or low-pressure water line, on steel or polyethylene, Pro Pipe Services has the knowledge and experience to execute any job. No job is too big or small.

When it comes to providing hot tapping and line isolation services, the company uses proven technology that has stood the test of time.

T.D Williamson’s (TDW) hot tap and STOPPLE® has been designed, engineered, and successfully operated for many decades.

“By using TDW’s hot tap and line isolation equipment, we know that we can achieve a seal that can provide the customer with a safe environment to perform alterations, tie-ins or abandonment of existing infrastructure, whether it be for a modification or repair of a pipeline,” Buttigieg said.

“The channel partnership between Pro Pipe Services and TDW, means we can access more equipment, engineering, and products for our customers.”

Based in Tullamarine, Victoria, Pro Pipe Services operates out of a state-of-the-art workshop, fully equipped with all the tools, fully maintained equipment, and parts to execute any service job.

“We are very proud of our facility in Victoria,” Buttigieg said. “Working out of Victoria provides us with the flexibility to ship equipment to all parts of the country.”

Buttigieg said that by working out of its facility means it can ensure all equipment is fully maintained and stored right here in Australia and ready to ship at a moment’s notice.

Pro Pipe Services not only provides hot tapping and line isolation services, but it also equipped to do pipe cutting, commissioning, decommissioning, equipment maintenance on all types of pipeline equipment, and training.

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

