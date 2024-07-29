Unlocking the potential of AI in business recruitment

Image: peshkova/stock.adobe.com

With the emerging use of artificial intelligence across many industries, Peter Norman Personnel looks at the pros and cons of the technology within recruitment in the pipeline industry.

When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), there is the potential to enhance operations across the pipeline industry however, many factors need to be considered, according to Peter Norman Personnel Recruitment Manager Kate Cuic.

“For businesses within the pipeline industry, there will be challenges in integrating AI with human knowledge for recruitment processes,” Cuic said.

“If we can strike the right balance, there’s great potential to enhance value to the industry through improved hiring outcomes.”

Using AI in the recruitment of specialised talent has a myriad advantages but also presents its own disadvantages.

For example, with AI, the recruitment process can be faster and more efficient, enhance candidate experience and save costs.

“Through automation, AI can reduce the time and effort required for tasks like resume screening and initial candidate outreach,” Cuic said.

AI-powered chatbots can personalise communication and provide candidates with timely updates 24/7.

With the disadvantages, data privacy concerns and an overreliance on technology are often acknowledged.

“Data privacy is usually the first concern as AI involves the use of handling large amounts of personal data, and it can be a complex issue to ensure companies adhere to their region’s data protection regulations,” Cuic said.

Cuic advised that the companies should look to balance both the technical automation of AI with the human element of judgement.

“If companies can balance AI with human knowledge, then they will leverage the benefits while mitigating drawbacks in the recruitment of specialised talent.”

Reducing bias

The beginning of any recruitment process often starts with communications.

Therefore, it is crucial to reduce the amount of bias in job descriptions, advertisements and screening.

Cuic said AI can be a useful tool in this process.

“When it comes to position descriptions and job advertisements, it’s important to avoid using gendered language and there are tools out there that can assist in this,” she said.

“It is also important to have standardised descriptions to reduce bias.

“AI can help companies keep consistent templates to ensure all job advertisements follow their own structures.”

Reducing bias in the screening process is also paramount, according to Cuic, and this can be done through tasks such as anonymising applications, scoring rubrics and using diverse hiring panels.

Cuic added that to ensure recruiters are reducing bias, there must be strong training and reviewing processes in place too.

“This can be done through regular training blocks as well as consolidating candidate feedback to identify any areas where bias may have influenced the process,” she said.

Benefits for businesses

For many businesses within the pipeline industry, recruitment can often be a difficult process without the right resources.

Cuic said there are several practical ways businesses can incorporate AI to assist in their recruitment practices.

“An important first step for businesses is to identify any pain points to determine which part of the process can be the most time-consuming,” she said.

“From there, businesses can use AI tools tailored to address these specific pain points.

“This can be anything from automated resume screening, chatbots for candidate engagement, candidate matching or analytics and reporting.”

Once a business has determined its own recruitment process, it then becomes about training staff and monitoring and adjusting this process when needed.

However, Cuic said regular reviews are important and critical as we live in a constantly evolving world.

“When done right, AI can greatly improve efficiency for businesses looking to improve their recruitment processes,” she said.

AI and incorporating AI into their own recruitment processes can be a timely task for any business, which is where a recruitment agency can come in.

“By leveraging our expertise and experience, we provide value beyond the reach of AI, such as human personalisation, confidentiality and support and guidance,” Cuic said.

Cuic noted that the human element of agencies can also provide assistance through networking, holistic assessment and negotiation.

“While AI can enhance certain aspects of the recruitment process, the human element, expertise, and personalised service provided by recruitment agencies offer value that AI can’t replicate,” she said.

An important part of this is understanding the clear objectives of the business and how a recruitment agency can assist in reaching these goals, with open communication between all parties.

“By ensuring close collaboration, both the business and recruitment agency can be aligned on recruitment strategies and candidate profiles,” Cuic said.

With Peter Norman Personnel’s experience within the industry, the recruitment agency has a proven track record in providing specialised talent contract and permanent placements.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.