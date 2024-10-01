Unlocking efficiency in trenching

The Vermeer T755III can be tailored to meet the specific demands of different job sites. Image: Vermeer

No two jobs are the same, and to tackle a wider variety of trenching projects, contractors need unique machinery that can adapt to any specific job, task or challenge.

Job sites and projects aren’t always flexible, so it’s important for contractors to have configurable, adaptable equipment that can tackle whatever requirements a jobsite throws their way.

In the world of customisable pipeline and utility trenchers, the Vermeer T755III stands out as a powerhouse and is designed to tackle a broader range of jobs with precision and ease.

Whether you’re working in rugged landscapes or challenging soil conditions, Vermeer’s T755III provides an impressive blend of configurable options and durability, combined with cutting-edge technology to maximise productivity and performance.

Bespoke power and precision

A key feature of Vermeer’s T755III is its versatility and the ability to adapt to project requirements. The range of options and additional features of the T755III trencher mean the equipment can be tailored to meet the specific demands of different job sites.

Central to the trencher’s adaptability is a range of optional length sectionalised boom sections. This allows operators to set the machine’s boom length to suit the depth requirements, trench spec and conditions of the job at hand, overall maximising the machine’s performance.

“It’s worth noting that the machine has a maximum digging depth range anywhere from 1.5m to 3m deep, depending on what sectional boom option the machine has installed,” Vermeer Product Specialist Steve Batchelor said.

“Adding to this is the ability to set the machine’s cutting width from 40.6cm to 91.4cm wide, along with varying cutting teeth styles to tackle ground conditions ranging from sticky clays right up to seriously hard rock formations.”

Depending on the machine’s digging boom specification, the machine’s weight will range between 22,000kg to 34,000kg, which contributes to the tractive effort needed to tackle the hard rock conditions.

The onboard conveyer offers further versatility through its ability to distribute material to either side of the machine at varying distances, and the optional LRC 25 loading conveyor streamlines efficiency by allowing cuttings to be directly loaded into a haul truck.

Efficient handling and operator protection

The T755III features a tilt track and Auto Level undercarriage, allowing the machine to maintain a trench even on slopes up to 12°, ensuring smooth operation on a wider variety of terrains including uneven ground, without compromising the trench quality.

The SmartTEC electronic control system helps increase productivity with real-time machine control prompts, while monitor and record capabilities support proactive machine maintenance and operator performance analysis.

“Another noteworthy feature is the pressurised elevating operators cab,” Batchelor said. “This is to assist in keeping the operator’s environment dust free, preventing dust ingress which could be harmful to their health and safety.

Vermeer offers an optional extended warranty coverage of up to five-years/5000-hours, giving contractors the peace of mind that their machines are backed by an experienced and knowledgeable team of experts at Vermeer Australia.

