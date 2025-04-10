Unique solutions for unique water challenges

Hamersley Reel System deploying up to 200m of hose. Images: Crusader Hose

Crusader Hose discusses the advantages of layflat hose systems over HDPE pipe in water transfer applications.

In industrial operations where large-scale water transfer is essential, efficiency, durability and ease of deployment are key factors in choosing the right equipment. Traditionally, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe has been the go-to solution, but layflat hose systems are proving to be a highly competitive alternative. By using quality Crusader Hose, industries can achieve improved efficiency, increased operational flexibility, and significant cost-savings. When combined with specially engineered reel systems deployment and retrieval become faster and more streamlined than ever before.

Rapid deployment and recovery

One of the most significant advantages of all three layflat hose types over rigid pipe is how easily and quickly layflat pipelines can be positioned. Designed to redefine efficiency and reliability, layflat hose has no welding or pipe handling and installation. Crusader Hose systems guarantee quick deployment and retrieval, thereby reducing labour and transport costs. Their ease of handling enables teams to respond swiftly to setting up pumping operations and ensuring uninterrupted dewatering.

Portability and adaptability

Layflat hose is relatively lightweight and flexible in design. Unlike rigid pipes – which are bulky and cumbersome to transport – with precision-engineered reel systems, layflat hose can be easily rolled up, transported, and deployed in urban, remote or rugged mining environments. Layflat hoses conform to uneven terrain with ease, unlike HDPE pipes, which can require extensive groundwork to ensure installation down mine pit walls. Layflat hoses are flexible, and that flexibility allows the pipelines to navigate over and around obstacles, making them highly adaptable to a variety of complex layouts, from streetscapes to open-pit mines.

Durability and performance

Crusader Hose’s Aqualine (for potable water), Flexiline (for industrial applications), and Waterlord (for high-pressure mining environments) are constructed from durable materials, featuring high-tensile polyester textile reinforcement and extruded thermoplastic polyurethane. Without textile reinforcement, HDPE pipes need to be very thick to handle high pressures. HDPE pipes are also susceptible to temperature derating as welded joints can pull apart at high temperatures. There is no such issue with layflat hose.

Flow efficiency and water hammer performance

The slight swelling of up to 10 per cent for a charged hose minimises friction loss, allowing for higher flow rates and better energy efficiency. Because layflat hose is elastomeric and thereby inherently flexible (unlike HDPE pipe), water hammer effects are reduced.

This equates to lower pressure amplitudes as well as a speedier dampening out of the pressure waves.

Cost efficiency

Compared to rigid pipes, layflat hose systems are more cost-effective. Lightweight design reduces transportation costs, and lengths of up to 300m reduces the need for welding. Additionally, layflat hose can be retrieved and redeployed to other sites reducing replacement expenses over time.

Environmental impact

In addition to being reusable and reducing plastic waste, layflat hoses contribute to environmentally sustainable and responsible business practices.

Rehabilitation costs to remove bulky poly pipes, as well as the costs associated with cleaning up HDPE plastic waste, need to be considered when choosing pipeline systems. Layflat hose can be easily wound up and redeployed after more than 20 years of use.

Versatility

Layflat hose is compatible with a wide range of pumps and dewatering systems, making them a versatile choice for dewatering operations of all scales. They can handle varying flow rates and pressures, allowing operators to customise their dewatering solutions to specific site requirements.

Adopting layflat hose in a variety of operations can represent a significant step forward in efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Their portability, durability, and adaptability make them a practical solution for managing water in many environments. As interest in finding alternative solutions continues to evolve, layflat hose is set to play an increasingly important role in ensuring safe and profitable operations while minimising environmental impact.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.