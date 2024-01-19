Turning pipe dreams into a reality

APPS is also certified by Fast Fusion to use its technologies. Image supplied by Asia Pacific Piping Systems.

When it comes to innovation in delivering piping systems, look no further than Asia Pacific Piping Systems.

Family. Innovation. Integrity.

These are the three values that drive Asia Pacific Piping Systems (APPS) and its focus to provide critical solutions to the water, coal seam gas (CSG), mining, building, civil infrastructure, chemical process, and water treatment industries throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Since forming in 2016, APPS has proved to be a commanding presence within the industry by successfully servicing multiple top end clients alongside smaller players with its scalable solutions.

Through its turnkey piping installations, APPS’ services are customised to suit the unique needs of any project. The company has a wealth of highly skilled pipe installers who have the experience and expertise to complete piping system installations across multiple sectors.

This includes APPS speciality HDPE and all plumbing related pipework, civil earthworks, and pressure testing, to name a few.

For the mining sector, APPS continues to work with Tier 1 and smaller mining companies throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the capabilities include dewatering, pipeline, and pumping installation, pipeline construction, maintenance, and repairs.

Across the water industry, APPS offers an end-to-end service that encompasses all aspects of water infrastructure and piping systems.

What is the point of difference?

For APPS, it is the company’s extensive experience using Fast Fusion® technologies.

With its welding crews certified by the manufacturer, APPS’ key personnel have the expertise to install HDPE pipe networks with the Cool Pack 500®, with 36 units currently on projects within Australia.

These machines double the welding speed per hour by halving the welding costs.

To ensure the utmost quality, APPS personnel have also undergone manufacturer training to attain Preferred Installer Status of the HDPE, GF, PE, and PVC piping systems.

This ensures peace of mind for clients by backing up the selection of the correct product and utilisation of installation equipment.

To top it off, the GF Piping Systems Association extends to providing technical and project sales support for its full portfolio of GF Piping Systems products.

Solutions in action

With its cutting-edge tools and multi-skilled pipe installers, APPS has worked across a number of projects, exceeding the delivery expectations of its clients.

One example is the Aura Sewer for Unity Water and McConnell Dowell.

The Aura Sewer Project will connect additional sewerage services to the Caloundra Aura development in Queensland.

For this project, APPS acting as a welding contractor and installed 710mm to 1200mm HDPE 8km pipeline using McElroy Manufacturing T900/T1200.

Another key project is the Roy Hill RMARN Water Project.

Completed on behalf of Monadelphous between July 2022 and April 2023, APPS installed 18km of 1000mm HDPE water bore field pipeline and 1000mm to 630mm pipe work for the pump station.

Here, the team completed a significant achievement of 18 welds completed with a Fast Fusion cool pack on 1000MM HDPE pipe in one day shift on McElroy’s T1200 iSeries.

When partnering with APPS, clients can rely on the company to scale and adapt to meet their unique needs for any project.

With a personalised, family-minded approach, APPS continues to raise the bar within the pipeline industry.

