Trusting the best in spacers

kwik-ZIP centraliser and spacer systems have earned a reputation as reliable, cost-effective solutions for production casing centralisation challenges in the many different industries including trenchless, civil construction and the pipeline industry to name a few.

Designed with a focus on simplicity, durability, and rapid on-site assembly, kwik-ZIP systems deliver tangible time and cost advantages, making them an essential tool for contractors across Australia.

A proven track record in diverse applications

From production well completion and HDD drilling to rock bolt and trenchless pipeline installation, kwik-ZIP products are the go-to solution for industry leaders. For over 15 years, Pezzimenti Trenchless has relied on kwik-ZIP to deliver outstanding results.

“kwik-ZIP spacers and centralisers are the most user-friendly, practical, and robust product on the market,” said Joe Pezzimenti, director of Pezzimenti Trenchless, with over 30 years of experience in trenchless pipe installation.

Five reasons to choose kwik-ZIP

Corrosion protection

Unlike traditional metallic alternatives, the company’s non-metallic spacers and centralisers are impervious to rust. Engineered from a high-performance thermoplastic blend, they are highly resilient and include integrated rubber grip pads to prevent slippage, eliminating the need for pipe pre-wrapping. Segmented design for versatility

The products feature a modular design that accommodates a wide range of pipe diameters. Available in multiple series (HDXT, HDX, HD, GT, and 155), each series offers various bow and runner heights to suit specific project needs. Reduced insertion force

The low friction and abrasion resistance of the spacers allows for longer run lengths and lower insertion forces. This reduces the size of machinery needed for installation, saving energy, money, and valuable space on-site. Expert technical support

The company provides expert advice to help operators select the ideal solution for their specific applications. From initial consultation to detailed design recommendations, it ensures every project runs smoothly. Cost savings

The systems are designed for quick, tool-free assembly, eliminating the need for specialised contractors. This efficiency reduces overall project costs while maintaining high-quality outcomes.

Trusted by industry leaders

With a commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service, kwik-ZIP has become a trusted partner for pipeline operators, HDD experts, and civil contractors across Australia.

