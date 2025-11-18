Trenchless tech to shine in Auckland

Image: rudi1976/stock.adobe.com

The world’s trenchless community is set to gather in Auckland in 2026 for International No-Dig Auckland, a global celebration of innovation in underground infrastructure.

Taking place at the New Zealand International Convention Centre from 28–29 October 2026, the event marks the first time the International Society for Trenchless Technology’s flagship conference has been held in New Zealand.

New Zealand has become a driving force in trenchless advancement, fuelled by the nation’s complex geography, environmental awareness, and growing investment in critical infrastructure.

From advanced micro tunnelling and horizontal directional drilling to state-of-the-art pipeline rehabilitation and sustainable wastewater management, trenchless methods are transforming how the country delivers essential utilities.

The Central Interceptor project, New Zealand’s largest wastewater tunnel, stands as a testament to the nation’s capability and commitment to environmentally responsible infrastructure. These innovations are reducing carbon emissions, minimising community disruption, and setting new benchmarks for underground construction in the region.

“Auckland provides the ideal setting for the next chapter of trenchless innovation,” General Manager – Events at Prime Creative Media Siobhan Rocks said.

“New Zealand’s recent achievements in underground construction show the world how sustainability and technology can come together to shape the cities of the future.”

Over two days, delegates will experience a world-class exhibition showcasing cutting-edge equipment, emerging technologies, and project insights from international experts.

A comprehensive technical conference program will dive deep into the latest research, case studies, and design innovations, while the prestigious Awards Gala will celebrate excellence across the trenchless community.

Delegates will have the chance to engage with project leaders and see first-hand how trenchless methods are being applied across the country to enhance resilience, protect the environment, and future-proof essential networks.

“The ISTT truly excels at bringing the world’s leading trenchless minds together in one place,” Rocks said.

“From Europe to Asia, North America to Australasia, the trenchless community continues to grow, and Auckland will be where it all connects.

“This event reflects the strength and global reach of the industry, and the shared goal of building better, more sustainable cities.”

For registration, exhibitor bookings, and program updates, visit no-dignz.com.