Tremco Pipeline Equipment takes on America

From learning about the impact of changing emissions reduction regulations worldwide to visiting suppliers to see the latest pipeline repair and maintenance products, Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Brett Trembath shares his top five takeaways from his recent USA trip.

Earlier this month, Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Brett Trembath flew to the USA to catch up with the company’s suppliers and attend the world’s biggest event dedicated exclusively to pipeline maintenance and inspection, the Pipeline Pigging and Integrity Management (PPIM) Conference and Exhibition.

“We make sure to attend the PPIM event every year because it means we stay on top of the latest industry developments. It’s also a great opportunity to catch up with many of our long-term international partners – both at the event and at their US factories,” Trembath said.

Below, Trembath shares his top five takeaways from the trip.

ZEVAC highlights new concept products and changes to emissions regulations

At the PPIM event, Trembath caught up with the ZEVAC team to talk about the company’s new concept products.

“ZEVAC is leading the way in emissions reduction technology, so it’s no surprise that they’re working on new products to recover venting gas. We’re looking forward to sharing the new concepts with the Oceania market,“ said Trembath.

During the event, Doug Sahm from ZEVAC delivered a presentation explaining how changing emissions regulations are impacting integrity management operations. Many of these new regulations are international in scope, driven by the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.

“Sahm’s presentation was really interesting because we’re starting to see the impact of changing regulations on the home front, particularly in regions, such as Western Australia and New Zealand, that have committed to the World Bank’s initiative,” Trembath said.

“We’re proud to be working with ZEVAC to support major pipeline operators in these areas with their emissions reduction needs.”

Petroline merges, TPE remains Oceania exclusive agent

PPIM provided the perfect timing to catch up with the Petro-Line crew following Petroline’s merger with T.D. Williamson in December 2024.

“We’ve been partners with Petro-Line for many years, supplying Petrosleeve to Australia and surrounds,” said Trembath. “So, it was great to catch up with the crew and congratulate them on the merger.”

Logistically, the staff, manufacturing and materials at Petrosleeve remain the same post-merger.

“Tremco Pipeline Equipment remains the exclusive agent for Petrosleeve in the Oceania region – supplying product and installer training,” said Trembath. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with the team.”

CDI drives operational efficiency for pipeline operators

Trembath also connected with CDI’s Eric Farque to discuss CDI’s Qube and GlobalTrack cloud services. These systems provide real-time pig tracking and instant data access via computer or mobile devices, enabling all stakeholders to monitor tool location and sensor data remotely.

“This is a game-changer for our clients,” Trembath said. “The tools redefine pig tracking. Together, they allow operators to make fast, data-driven decisions that increase efficiency and profitability.”

Girard shows off factory and new pig signaller

After the PPIM event, Trembath had the opportunity to visit the Girard Industries factory.

“It’s always great to catch up with David and Michael Henry from Girard. We’ve been partners for over 25 years,” said Trembath.

“While visiting their factory, I got the chance to see some of our own stock order pigs being made, which was really special.”

The Girard team also showed off their new pig signaller, which is set to replace the Hi-T Pig Alert. The upgraded units allow the signaller to be removed under pressure and have a multi-directional trigger, offering a cost-effective and user-friendly solution for pipeline operators.

“We’ll be keeping some in stock for any customer requirements,” said Trembath.

Weldfit factory tour and new SureStop fittings

Trembath also visited Weldfit’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The facility brings Weldfit’s manufacturing and business operations into the one building, previously having been spread over three locations.

“It’s a really impressive facility,” said Trembath. “While there, I had the opportunity to see Weldfit’s new low pressure SureStop fittings, which are fully compatible with their existing equipment as well as available on a reinforcing sleeve for thin wall applications. We’ll be carrying stock of the fittings in sizes from 4-12 inches.”

The SureStop weld-on fittings are designed for use on a wide range of low pressure hottapping and plugging operations on steel pipelines that don’t require temporary bypass or shutdown, including making lateral connections, equipment tie-ins, line extensions, crossovers, or relocating mains.

Providing worldclass solutions

By maintaining strong relationships with global partners and keeping pace with evolving regulations and technology, Tremco Pipeline Equipment continues to provide worldclass solutions to the Oceania region.

For more information on any of the technologies and solutions discussed at PPIM 2025, contact the Tremco Pipeline Equipment team on (07) 33441066 or sales@tremcopipeline.com.au