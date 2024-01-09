Tremco Pipeline Equipment reflects on a busy 2023

Brett Trembath onsite for APA’s Perth pipeline relocation. Image supplied by Tremco Pipeline Equipment.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s Brett Trembath reflects on a busy 2023 with photos from the field and some incredible pipeline equipment.

Now in its 31st year, Tremco Pipeline Equipment is well-known in the Oceania region as a supplier of quality pipeline construction, maintenance and emergency response products. The company has long-standing relationships with many of the world’s leading pipeline equipment brands.

“Our aim is always to supply hard-wearing, best-in-class products to the Oceania region from manufacturers that uphold the same values as our business – integrity, honesty and reliability,” Brett Trembath said.

In 2023, the company had several business highlights that demonstrated the benefits of its strong industry relationships. These included:

Catching up with well-known suppliers like Girard Industries at international pipeline integrity events.

Inviting CRC Evans and ONIS Line Blind to speak at the 2023 APGA Convention

Introducing ZEVAC’s industry-leading new technology to help pave the way to a lower emissions pipeline future.

Upskilling on key emergency response methods.

Here, Trembath reflects on his favourite moments from 2023 in photos, and gives The Australian Pipeliner a teaser of what Tremco Pipeline Equipment has planned for 2024.

ZEVAC success

ZEVAC’s range of industry-leading cross compression emissions reduction equipment has gained a lot of traction this year.

“We’re really glad that this product is receiving interest in the Oceania region – it provides a great solution to decarbonising the pipeline sector,” Trembath said.

“Our team has full ZEVAC training and can assist and train local technicians to use and maintain the equipment.”

New Zealand’s First Gas (now Clarus) was the first pipeline operator outside of North America to purchase a set of compact ZECAC machines – the HP Mini and LP Mini – to recover gas from routine venting procedures.

APA Group soon followed suit, being the first Australian pipeline operator to use the equipment to evacuate a redundant section of pipeline during a relocation in Perth.

Instead of venting or flaring the gas, APA transferred it from the isolated redundant section into the mainline.

Train-the-trainer training delivers optimal service for clients

In July, Trembath visited the US to receive training from two of TPE’s key suppliers:

Petroline training to become a Petrosleeve trainer.

PLIDCO refurbishment revalidation training.

“Because we provide back-up service and emergency support on all our products, it’s important we have the most up-to-date and comprehensive knowledge possible,” Trembath said.

“It’s also a great opportunity to catch up with our suppliers and talk shop. We’ve been Petroline and PLIDCO’s Australian agent for decades, so there’s a deep relationship there.”

Trembath also said that seeing the repair companies’ warehouses puts their operations and products into perspective.

“The PLIDCO training was held at its new 23,060 square metre facility. It’s nearly 200 per cent larger than its previous location which means a lot more manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capacity.”

While there, Trembath had the opportunity to put PLIDCO’s state-of-the-art testing equipment to use for a client who wanted verification of axial restraint on a recently purchased clamp and sleeve.

“This was definitely a highlight – the axial load testing rig can pull 1.3 million pounds of force. It was great to see first-hand a successful test that we’d ordered for a client,” he said.

But Trembath said that even better is the knowledge that he’s been able to pass on to clients in Australia based on his training. In the last half of 2023, he completed pipeline repair training with:

Origin Energy – PLIDCO operator preparedness training for a 42 inch x 42 inch Class 900 bolt-on leak repair clamp.

APA Group – Petrosleeve installer training with the national APA technical services team.

“It’s important that pipeline operators prepare themselves for emergencies – even if their pipelines are in great condition,” Trembath said.

“So it’s great to see Origin and APA being proactive about their emergency response by ensuring their crews are up-to-date with the right training.”

What’s next for Tremco Pipeline Equipment?

Trembath said the team is excited for a busy 2024.

“We had a great year in 2023, we were incredibly busy,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to doing it all again this year.”

He expects the ZEVAC emissions reduction systems to be a popular product based on the interest received in 2023, as well as continuing to roll-out Petrosleeve and PLIDCO training for emergency response teams.

“Some of our suppliers are currently doing some really interesting R&D work, and we’re looking forward to reporting the results to the Australian market,” Trembath said.

This includes a new SPY holiday detector tool, research results from an EnviroCal MfL tool, and field results from new ZEVAC ZD3 technology.

Trembath will also attend the world’s premier pipeline integrity and maintenance conference and exhibition in Houston to stay on top of the latest industry developments.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment is the exclusive supplier of ZEVAC, PLIDCO, Petroline, Girard Industries, CRC Evans Auto Weld and ONIS Line Blind to the Oceania market. The company also supplies hire equipment, including Darby Equipment roller cradles and Industrial Degauss.

For more information, visit the Tremco Pipeline Equipment website.