Tremco Pipeline Equipment celebrates 30 year anniversary

2023 marks 30 years since one of the region’s leading suppliers of pipeline products, Tremco Pipeline Equipment, was established to service Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific’s with the world’s leading brands.

The company was established in 1993 by Ron and Margaret Trembath and has since developed a reputation as a supplier with integrity, honesty and reliability across its dealings with the oil and gas, water and petrochemical industries.

The 1994 Gilmore to Barcaldine pipeline was Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s first major project, with the company supplying tape coating, construction equipment and on-site technical support.

Since then, the company has supported the construction of every new major gas transmission pipeline built in Australia and assisted operators and contractors in maintaining the vitally important existing infrastructure.

Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s mark is indelibly linked to Australia’s pipeline history, playing an integral role in some of the biggest LNG pipeline projects in Queensland, like the massive 42 inch, 556 km long Queensland Curtis LNG pipeline and 435 km Gladstone LNG pipeline to older pipelines like the Moomba to Sydney ethane pipeline.

The company’s range of products includes technology for construction and maintenance, corrosion control, emergency response equipment and more recently the addition of emission reduction solutions.

Margaret and Ron’s son Brett is a Director, Sales and Service Technician, and is influential in the day to day running of the business.

He said Tremco Pipeline Equipment has taken steps to position itself as the region’s leading supplier of products to aide the energy transition, putting it at the forefront of decarbonisation of the pipelines sector.

“With the number of projects exploding as Australia undertakes its energy transition, there’s an opportunity for us to be part of the solution,” he said.

“For example, we are the local distributor for ZEVAC’s range of industry-leading cross compression emission reduction equipment for net-zero compliance challenges.

“We’re proud to provide cost-effective and the safest, easiest-to-use, and most reliable solution available in this space to the local market.”

In addition to ZEVAC products, Tremco Pipeline Equipment exclusively supplies Plidco’s high-pressure bolt-on pipeline leak repair fittings, Girard Industries’ range of pipeline cleaning pigs, CRC Evans Auto Weld, ONIS Quick action Line Blinds and Weld Fit’s hot tap and line stop fittings, automated pig launchers and receivers to name just a few.

“In our 30 years of business, we’ve been able to establish and foster relationships with the leading pipeline suppliers all around the world, and we’re looking forward to continuing to supply our local partners for 30 more,” said Brett.

For more information visit the Tremco Pipeline Equipment website.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.