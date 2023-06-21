TRACTO strengthens Prime Drilling partnership, delivers new machines

TRACTO Australia’s partnership with fellow German HDD manufacturer, Prime Drilling, has entered a new phase, moving from an agent to a distributor. The change coincides with TRACTO delivering two Prime machines to local contactors, backed-up by the company’s industry leading training, services, support and spare parts.

Prime Drilling was founded in 1999 by Werner Wurm and Frank Auringer with the specific goal of designing and manufacturing high-quality horizontal directional drilling (HDD) rigs from 30 to 500 t. The company started out with 12 employees working from headquarters in Wenden, Germany approximately 75 km east of Cologne in the country’s west, but has since grown to accommodate more than 80 employees.

TRACTO’s close relationship with Prime Drilling stretches back to the turn of the centrury when, in 2000, the two organisations entered into an agreement for the company’s Australian subsidiary to act as an agent for Prime’s machines in the local market.

The partnership with TRACTO supports customers with technical training, planning and preparation from the conceptualisation of projects through to on-site execution. TRACTO Australia Sales Manager Daniel Toms says the pivot from agent to distributor means the company will now deliver the same after sales support for Prime machines as it does for TRACTO rigs.

“This is the natural progression of our existing partnership with Prime,” he says.

“At the end of the day, this is a positive development for local drilling contractors, including those already using TRACTO or Prime machines, or those in the market for a new rig. It extends our relationship with Prime, giving the end-user a direct line to the factory and engineers in Germany.

“We will still continue to stock a full range of spare parts which can be express delivered throughout Australia, New Zealand and Asia. In addition, we will now be delivering the highest level of training and support for the machines, like we do for TRACTO rigs, which the industry has come to expect and demand.”

New machines in the ground

The maturation of the partnership coincides with TRACTO negotiating the sale of two Prime machines, to be delivered to two separate Victorian-based contractors operation in and around Melbourne.

One is a PD 45, which is a consistent best-seller from Prime’s range of compact equipment. The machine demonstrates great efficiency and a small footprint, setting the standard for compact HDD rigs.

It was designed with specific attention to optimising weight and size, keeping the cost of transport and set-up to a bare minimum. Its 205 kilowatts of power and 19,000 Nm of torque make the PD 45 the rig of choice for customers who need guaranteed fast, economic, and uncomplicated operation.

It’s equipped with a CAT 7.1 ACERT motor, featuring the latest emission standards and adjustable cooling systems, minimising fuel consumption and further optimising efficiency, while its feed and pull back functions for the hydraulic power rotary head are carefully driven by an internal rack and pinion feed system.

The other machine also comes from Prime’s range of compact machines; however, the PD 150 sits in a higher performance category, with 1500 kN of pull force. The machine delivers unparalleled flexibility and maximum performance.

Positioning of the drill and setting up of the mast are minimised, while the integrated mud pump has a capacity of 1600 L per minute. All driving and functionality of the machine are controlled remotely via the comfortable cabin, which can rotate 90°.

The PD 150 can be customised according to the end user’s requirements, including Prime’s drill pipe supply system.

Toms says the popularity of Prime and TRACTO machines in the region shows the preference for trenchless technology is growing.

“We have done a lot of work to educate contractors on the benefits of trenchless alternatives and the strength of TRACTO and Prime machines, especially in local conditions with challenging geologies including hard rock,” he says.

“With all the challenges which have come in recent years – particularly related to supply chain issues – we have intentionally positioned ourselves as more than a supplier, providing best in class after sales support, training, spare parts and servicing. We’re looking forward to seeing what these new machines can do once they’re in the ground.

“At the end of the day, the power, performance and dependability of TRACTO and Prime machines in challenging conditions speaks for itself.”

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner. Access the digital copy of the magazine here.