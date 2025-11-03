TPE appoints Dean Bennett as Business Development Manager

TPE Business Development Manager Dean Bennett

Dean Bennett has joined Tremco Pipeline Equipment (TPE) as Business Development Manager, marking an exciting new chapter in the company’s growth across Australia and the wider Oceania region.

Dean brings with him nearly three decades of experience in the global pipeline industry, having worked across a range of sales, leadership, and technical roles in Australia and Canada. He has a proven track record of fostering long-term relationships with clients, suppliers, and industry partners.

Most recently, Dean served as Business Development Manager – Head of Line Pipe and Mining at Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars Oceania, where he led strategic initiatives across Australia’s resources and energy sectors. Prior to that, he held several senior roles at Shawcor in both Australia and Canada, where he was involved in ensuring the corrosion protection of major pipeline projects through innovative coating solutions.

Returning to Australia in 2020, Dean became the Engagement Manager at the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA), helping the industry navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TPE Director Brett Trembath said: “Dean is extremely well known and respected across the pipeline industry, both in Australia and internationally.

“He brings experience, business acumen, and a genuine understanding of what our customers need. He already knows the industry inside and out – we’re proud to have him on the team.”

In his new role, Dean will focus on driving growth, expanding TPE’s customer base, and strengthening partnerships with key industry stakeholders. His appointment reflects TPE’s continued commitment to providing high-quality, reliable products and technical solutions for the pipeline construction, maintenance, and integrity sectors.

Dean said: “After almost 30 years of working alongside Ron and Brett Trembath – stalwarts of the pipeline industry and long-time supporters of APGA – I’m proud to officially join Tremco Pipeline Equipment as Business Development Manager.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to Tremco’s growth and supporting our valued local and international partners with industry-leading solutions.”

Dean’s deep understanding of the pipeline supply chain – from manufacturing and logistics to project delivery and client service – positions him perfectly to help TPE ramp up its operations and continue its strong trajectory of growth in the years ahead.

An avid golfer, Dean will also no doubt help improve the TPE team’s performance on the golf course.

To contact Dean in his new role: dean@tremcopipeline.com.au

About Tremco Pipeline Equipment

TPE is a 100 per cent Australian-owned family-owned business servicing the pipeline construction and maintenance requirements of the oil, gas, water and petrochemical industries within Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.

It supplies quality construction, corrosion prevention, emission reduction, maintenance and emergency response equipment, in addition to providing back-up service and emergency support on all products purchased.

To learn more about Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s products and services: www.tremcopipeline.com.au