Tough under pressure

Image: Pollards

Pipeline projects abound in 2026, and Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies is prepared to help with the heavy lifting.

As Australia’s pipeline sector steers a steady course into 2026, one supplier quietly continues to underpin much of the industry’s heavy-lifting. For more than five decades, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has transformed timber off-cuts into a product that contractors rely on to support and protect vital pipeline infrastructure across the nation. That commitment shows no sign of waning.

Established in 1968, Pollard’s has grown and adapted its business to meet a much broader range of industrial needs. Over the years, the company has developed more than 15 types of graded and bagged wood shavings and sawdust for uses as diverse as animal bedding, horticulture, spill absorption, smoking sawdust for food, and brick manufacturing. But perhaps its most crucial role today lies in pipeline support.

At the heart of Pollard’s pipeline offering is the product known as Pack Tuff. These specially designed bedding bags have become the go-to solution for companies engaged in laying, transporting or storing pipeline sections, thanks to a combination of practicality, safety and reliability.

Pack Tuff bags are manufactured using sustainably sourced, chemical-free virgin timber, kiln-dried or air-dried to precise standards. Pack Tuff’s polywoven bags are robust enough to withstand the rough conditions of pipeline construction sites, yet flexible enough under pressure to avoid dangerous ‘exploding’ under the weight of heavy steel pipeline sections – even those weighing up to 15 tonnes.

One of the most significant advantages of Pack Tuff over traditional sandbags is its low weight. For pipeline crews working long hours on remote sites, that means easier manual handling and a reduced risk of injury.

The durability and reusability of Pack Tuff bags also make them an economical solution. Many contractors report being able to reuse them multiple times, even after harsh exposure during transit or construction, adding up to a lower long-term cost of ownership and less waste compared with one-use alternatives.

Pollard’s Director Peter Brennan put it best:

“The Pack Tuff bags can withstand a lot of hammering,” he said. “Companies choose our bags because they can take significant rough handling on site.”

As demand for pipeline infrastructure grows, driven by new gas, water and energy projects across Australia, Pollard’s is well-positioned to keep supporting the backbone of that expansion. And while the spotlight often shines on high-tech materials and complex infrastructure, it’s worth remembering that sometimes, the humble bag of sawdust does the hard yards.

