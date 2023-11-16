Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline EOI is live

Seqwater has opened the Expression of Interest (EOI) process for a head construction contractor to deliver the $300 million Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline project.

The pipeline will carry water from Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba via existing water infrastructure and then deliver water to Warwick through a new 109km pipeline. It will have the capacity to transfer up to 10.3 megalitres per day from Wivenhoe Dam.

The pipeline – owned and to be operated by Seqwater – will provide a drought contingency supply for the Southern Downs and a permanent water supply to Toowoomba satellite communities of Cambooya, Greenmount, Nobby and Clifton.

Briefings were held this week in Highfields and Warwick, where Seqwater briefed Toowoomba and Southern Downs businesses and industry representatives on the project, procurement process and opportunities ahead.

“Today marks the opening of EOI for a head construction contractor to oversee the Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline project, offering potential partnerships with local businesses as the project progresses,” said Seqwater on its LinkedIn account.

“Estimated to employ more than 400 workers during the construction phase, the project will involve trades associated with pipeline installation, reservoir construction and pump station construction.

“A key feature within the construction contract will be a procurement policy where local businesses are given weighted favour for subcontracting work.

“Once complete, the approximate 109-kilometre Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline, together with existing infrastructure, will have the capacity to transfer up to 7.3 megalitres of water per day to Warwick.”

The Queensland government locked $13.4 million in the Budget for pre-construction work this year, as part of the Big Build.

Geotechnical work and consultation with local landholders will form part of the pre-construction phase.

