Tickets now on sale for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards

The Women in Industry Awards. Image: Prime Creative Media

Tickets are now officially on sale for the 2025 Women in Industry Awards, set to take place on 19 June 2025 in Melbourne.

Now in its second decade, the Women in Industry Awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional women who are driving change, breaking barriers, and creating new opportunities across Australia’s industrial sectors. From mining and manufacturing to energy, construction, transport, logistics and beyond – these women are shaping the future of our industries.

This highly anticipated night recognises standout leaders, innovators, advocates, and rising stars across a range of award categories, including:

Business Development Success of the Year

Excellence in Construction

Excellence in Engineering

Excellence in Energy

Excellence in Manufacturing

Excellence in Mining

Excellence in Transport (Proudly sponsored by Kenter)

Industry Advocacy Award

Mentor of the Year

Rising Star of the Year (Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco)

Safety Advocacy Award (Proudly sponsored by Paccar Australia)

Woman of the Year (Proudly sponsored by Fulton Hogan)

The awards night promises to be an inspiring celebration of talent and leadership, and a chance to network with trailblazers and changemakers from across Australia.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this powerful event. Book your tickets now and join us as we honour the women who are not just part of the industry – they are shaping its future.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Nominations for the awards remain open until 9 May 2025.

Know someone who deserves recognition? Submit your nomination today.