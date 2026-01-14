Tickets now live for PNG Expo 

Image: Pime Creative Media

Early Bird Tickets are now officially on sale for PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo), Papua New Guinea’s premier mining and resources exhibition.

Set to take place in Port Moresby from July 1-2, 2026, the event brings together businesses, government representatives and industry leaders from across Papua New Guinea and the wider region for three days of connection, collaboration and innovation.

PNG Expo 2026 will feature a comprehensive exhibition floor showcasing the latest products, services and technologies supporting the country’s mining sector. Attendees will have direct access to decision makers, suppliers and service providers, alongside structured networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections and new business partnerships.

Prime Creative Media Show Director – Mining Events, Rebecca Todesco, said PNG Expo is more than just an industry gathering; but a vital event focused on supporting sustainable growth and collaboration across Papua New Guinea.

“PNG Expo is about bringing people together face to face,” Todesco said. “When industry, government and communities meet in one place, it creates real opportunities for growth, collaboration and long-term success in the mining sector and across the country.”

Todesco added that with tickets now on sale, the event is inviting participants from across the industry to join the conversations shaping the mining industry’s future.

“PNG Expo welcomes industry leaders, government representatives and local businesses to come together, share insights, and be part of discussions that will help guide the future of mining in PNG,” she said.

As mining and resource projects continue to expand nationwide, PNG Expo provides a timely platform for organisations to connect, exchange knowledge, and build partnerships that support safe, sustainable and resilient operations. The event is expected to strengthen collaboration, encourage local participation, and support the ongoing development of Papua New Guinea’s resources industry.

PNG Expo 2026 is projected to attract a strong turnout from across the mining sector, reinforcing its status as a must-attend event for anyone involved in or supporting the resources division in Papua New Guinea.

Early bird tickets are available now, and they won’t last long! Get your tickets while the offer lasts: https://pngexpo.com/attend