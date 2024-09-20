Three reasons to visit Tremco Pipeline Equipment at the APGA Convention

Image: Tremco Pipeline Equipment

Innovative venting equipment and emissions reduction technology personnel will attend the 2024 APGA Convention and Exhibition at Tremco Pipeline Equipment’s booth.

APGA Convention and Exhibition Host Sponsor Tremco Pipeline Equipment will be showcasing a range of easy-to-use pipeline products that aim to make pipeline worksites safer.

“Our aim is to help pipeline operators and contractors get the best results across the board in terms of safety and efficiency. It’s important to us that the products we supply to the Australian market are the most effective options available,” Tremco Pipeline Equipment Director Brett Trembath said.

On show at APGA Exhibition booths #48, 49 and 50, Tremco Pipeline Equipment will be displaying pipeline construction, maintenance and repair and emissions reduction equipment including:

“We’ve partnered with many of these brands for years. We choose to work with them because they have a strong reputation of producing high-quality, innovative products that stand the test of time. CRC Evans, Girard polly pigs, Sawyer Manufacturing, Plidco and Petrosleeve are all well-known within the global pipeline industry as delivering optimal results,” Brett said.

“Our newer partnerships are based on this same principle, and we’re excited to deliver the latest pipeline technology to the Australian market.”

The Tremco Pipeline Equipment team will be joined on their APGA booth by two of their newer partners: SafePurge’s Joshua Ott and ZEVAC’s Roxy Mounter.

“Both SafePurge and ZEVAC have innovative products and we’re looking forward to passing on the benefits to our customers,” Brett said.

“The APGA Exhibition is a great opportunity for pipeline operators and contractors to meet Josh and Roxy face-to-face and drill them about their products – at the stand or over a drink.”

Chat to ZEVAC’s Roxy Mounter about methane reduction technology

The ZEVAC Mini machines help to reduce operators’ carbon footprint and create a safe work environment onsite for technicians. They’re the most compact product of their kind that aids operators and contractors to eliminate intentional venting or flaring. The can be custom mounted in a service truck, can handle liquids, and can withstand pressures of up to 1,480PSIG.

Visit the stand to chat to Roxy Mounter from ZEVAC about how the machines work and how they’re being employed through North America and Oceania.

Discuss venturi venting with SafePurge’s Joshua Ott

The innovative SafePurge is a vacuum-style purging device that uses a venturi effect to safely pull combustible and hazardous gases through a pipeline. It’s a fast, easy-to-use system that makes venting operations safer for the operational personnel involved by providing the flexibility to choose venting height and location.

It’s the only air moving device available to the gas industry that has a positive threaded connection to a controlled shut off – connecting directly to a threaded gate valve. Other funnel-type air movers require modifications and adapters to be used to purge gas lines, and often don’t work as intended.

Joshua Ott will be available throughout the APGA Exhibition to talk about how to use the product for optimum flexibility and safety.

