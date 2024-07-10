This 146-year-old Melbourne pipeline just got a facelift

Image: silvia/stock.adobe.com

Greater Western Water has successfully replaced a legacy water main in Melbourne, future-proofing the city’s water supply.

The 146-year-old cast-iron water main was replaced using a combination of slip lining and lift-and-relay methods.

The new 3.5km water main runs along Victoria Street, from North Melbourne to Carlton, increasing capacity and providing safe and reliable drinking water to the city’s inhabitants.

GWW general manager of growth and infrastructure Ian Burton thanked the community for its patience while work was conducted.

“As work took place along a major city arterial road, construction was delivered in carefully planned stages to minimise disruption and maximise safety,” he said.

“With a large section of works carried out at night, we want to thank the community for their patience and understanding during construction.

“It was important to work closely with stakeholders, local businesses and residents to understand different needs and keep everyone updated as work progressed – and we appreciate the feedback we received while we carried out this essential network upgrade.”