Thinking big with Elaflex

Multiple DN2600 expansion joints at a desalination plant. Images: Elaflex

Elaflex expansion joints have been used on some of the most significant water projects around the world, and for good reason.

A great deal of water is lost to the ground due to damaged pipe. Imperfect joins or cracks in the pipe caused by ground movement are risks which the pipeline industry is always trying to minimise. To combat this, manufacturing and installation standards have increased dramatically, with some areas getting more attention than others.

The point at which a pipeline connects to a facility via an expansion joint is only a small link in the chain, but it is arguably one of the most complex. Here, ground movement and vibrations, if not properly accounted for, could rip the pipeline from the connection point, damaging both the facility, the carrier, and the surrounding environment.

Elaflex expansion joints have been eliminating this risk for about 50 years. The company’s expansion joints have been used through Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific on major projects like desalination plants, water and wastewater facilities, power plants, and mining mills. In Australia, these expansion joints have been used on power plants in cooling water circuits and flue gas ducts, and on notable copper and zinc mills, in addition to countless water and wastewater networks over the years.

You don’t earn that kind of scale and longevity as a business without having a premium-quality product that delivers. One of the secrets to Elaflex’s success is its relationship with partner company, Ditec, a German manufacturer of bespoke, hand-made expansion joints. These joints range from one metre all the way up to five metres in diameter for a wide range of applications. Elaflex can supply smaller diameter expansion joints with its own standard range down to one inch.

Ditec is one of the few manufacturers in the world that can make expansion joints for round, rectangular and oval pipe for high pressure applications. The German manufacturer’s approach to its craft is extremely rigorous, with each joint hand-made for complete control over quality and specifications.

“We have supplied expansion joints to water and energy projects all over the world,” Elaflex Pacific Sales Manager Mario Iglic told The Australian Pipeliner.

“You can be sure that when you’re going to Elaflex and Ditec, you’re dealing with high quality and reliable equipment.”

The premium quality of these joints is key to keeping total cost of ownership low. Their effectiveness significantly reduces risks to the pipeline from axial movement, temperature changes, noise and vibrations. Ditec can also fabricate UV shields to protect joints in direct sunlight – perfect for harsh outback conditions in Australia. Additionally, the expansion joints can compress very well, which also makes maintenance much simpler. Rather than having to cut and remove sections of pipe, workers are able to easily work around the expansion joints to get into the piping.

It’s this combination of proven quality, cost-effectiveness, and convenience that makes Elaflex’s expansion joints a premier choice for pipeline operations around the world.

Catch Elaflex at Ozwater’26

This year, Elaflex will attend Ozwater for the first time. With the company being prominent in the Australian oil and gas industry for many years, Iglic said attending the event signals its clear intention to take on larger projects in Australia’s water industry.

“We’re looking forward to attending Ozwater’26 and we have an interesting stand lined up for people to come and take a look at some of our products, like our Ditec expansion joints,” he said.

“If you’re attending Ozwater and work in the water industry, consider stopping by the Elaflex stand to see how we can help with your pipeline project.”

For more information, visit the website.