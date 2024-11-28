Think kwik-ZIP for pipeline projects

Image: kwik-ZIP

kwik-ZIP is delivering proven and high-quality casing spacers with its HD, HDX and HDXT series.

Manufactured from high grade thermoplastic, kwik-ZIP products are used and recommended by pipeline contractors, water and gas utilities, drilling companies and international engineering firms.

The use of kwik-ZIP products helps contractors to comply with the numerous regulations that require casing centralisers or pipe spacers (slippers or spiders), including wastewater and sewerage codes and well construction standards.

Since its inception in 2000, the company has been designing centralisers and spacers systems for a wide range of applications across many different industry sectors.

With warehouse facilities in Perth, Sydney, the UK and Texas, the company also has established stockists in Australia, the US, the UK and New Zealand markets.

“Our products are recommended, specified and used by pipeline and civil contractors, water and gas utilities, drilling companies and international engineering firms across the world,” kwik-ZIP General Manager Paul Jeffreys said.

kwik-ZIP’s HD and HDX/HDXT spacer system series are providing the pipeline sector with simple, cost-effective, and high-quality solutions.

The HD and HDX/HDXT range are lead and metal-free, non-corrosive, chemical and oil resistant, and suitable for use on all pipe materials, including steel, ductile iron (DICL), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), concrete and mild steel cement lined (MSCL). They also have a quick and easy installation process, reduce point loading via a unique load sharing runner system, and minimise damaging vibration and movement transfer from outer casing to carrier pipe via suspension and dampening effect.

All kwik-ZIP spacers are designed to meet the requirements of Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) product specification 324 (casing spacers).

HD series

The HD series was designed for trenchless and cased crossings, slip lining, gravel packed well screens, pump torque arrestor, water well casing, coal seam methane casing, pump riser/submersible pump installation, and piling. They come in four sizes, ranging from a 30mm bow up to a 100mm bow, and can be used for both vertical and horizontal applications.

The installation process is simple and efficient, requiring no special tools, and the curved bow spring design ensures that carrier pipes can easily ride over any protrusions.

HDX/HDXT series

The HDX and HDXT series spacers are designed for use on medium to heavy weight pipes in cased crossings. They can be utilised on a wide range of pipe material including steel DICL, HDPE, concrete and MSCL carrier pipes, minimising running friction between the carrier pipe and the casing during installation.

The HDX casing spacer comes in four runner heights, 38mm, 65mm, 90mm and 125mm. The HDXT casing spacer also comes in five runner heights, 43mm, 58mm, 63mm, 103mm and 153mm.

The HDXT-58W is also compatible with the kwik-ROLLER which is a non-metallic roller assembly designed to provide an alternative spacer solution to long-run slip lining installations where the reduction of any sliding friction is critical.

The different runner heights across the two models ensures that pipeline installers can handle various combinations of carrier and casing sizes and customise pipe position for grade control or ‘centring’.

HDXT-153 spacers were installed as part of significant rail project in WA. They were utilised to facilitate the slip-lining of a 180mm polyethylene water main into a casing for a cased crossing. The HDXT-153 was chosen to ensure the stability of the water main and preclude any movement.

This highlights kwik-ZIP’s ability to provide an off the shelf solution, irrespective of the requirements because of its wide range of products and options.

“kwik-ZIP spacers are simple and quick to install and assist with the slip-lining process while ensuring protection of the carrier pipe,” GM Microtunnelling Managing Director Gary Miller said of his experience with kwik-ZIP.

As a testament to their quality, kwik-ZIP products are approved for use by many utilities.In Australia, this includes names such as Sydney Water, Melbourne Retail Water Agencies (MRWA), Queensland Urban Utilities (QUU)and Watercorp.

This feature also appears in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.